Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for most ocean-side sites after Tropical Storm Debby

State officials today lifted the precautionary advisory against swimming issued due to Tropical Storm Debby for all but two ocean-side sites. All sound-side areas remain under advisory.

The precautionary advisory is lifted for all ocean-side swimming sites, except one ocean-side site in Brunswick County and an ocean site in Dare County. Test results of water samples taken from these waters show bacterial levels that meet the state’s and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s safe swimming standards.

The precautionary advisory against swimming remains in effect for:

The Caswell Beach Public Beach access off Caswell Beach Road in Brunswick County;

Ocean waters at Sea Oats Drive in Rodanthe along Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Dare County;

All sound-side waters from the Wright Memorial Bridge in Kitty Hawk south to the South Carolina State line.

Recreational water quality officials continue to test these waters and will notify the public when water samples collected meet the state’s and EPA’s safe swimming standards.

The precautionary advisory was issued Aug. 7 as Tropical Storm Debby approached North Carolina. Excessive rains and flooding can cause high levels of bacteria in the water that can make people sick. Floodwaters and storm water runoff can contain pollutants such as waste from septic systems, sewer line breaks, pet waste, wildlife, petroleum products and other chemicals.

Coastal recreational waters in North Carolina are generally clean. However, it is important to continue monitoring them and inform the public of any localized problems. The N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program samples 221 sites in coastal waters of the state, most of them on a weekly basis from April through October.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s Twitter feed.