Three Western Maine Administrators Share How Maine DOE Transformational Leaders’ Network Has Improved Their Leadership Practice

By Ann Dooling, Maine DOE Transformational Leaders’ Network Facilitator and Maine educator/administrator with 34 years of experience working in Maine schools.

As a principals’ facilitator for the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Transformational Leaders’ Network (TLN) in the Western Maine Region, I was recently asked why three dedicated, very busy, hard-working Western Maine principals have made it a priority to participate in the Transformational Leaders’ Network this year, as well as why they always make time to attend the small regional meetings.

The Transformational Leaders’ Network regional meetings are an offshoot of the larger Network. Three principals and I have met at a mutually determined location three times over the course of this school year.

First, let’s explain TLN. The Transformational Leaders’ Network (TLN) is a Maine DOE sponsored statewide community of principals who are engaged in learning about themselves and their leadership. The TLN meets once a month either in person, on Zoom, or in small regional meetings, and is led by a group of facilitators who are all current or former school administrators with backgrounds in Maine’s public education.

I asked Jodi Ellis, Principal of Meroby Elementary and Rumford Elementary in RSU 10; Tabitha Emery, Principal of Stratton Elementary School at Eustis School Department; and Leanne Condon Principal and Superintendent of Andover School Department what keeps them coming back month after month to the TLN meetings.

Leanne Condon Tabitha Emery Jodi Ellis

In their own words they shared:

The TLN offers me time to meet with other people who know what it is to be a building leader. It provides an atmosphere in which you feel much less isolated in your job as a school leader and know you have people who can empathize with you and who care about you!

The whole group TLN sessions are set up for the participants in terms of the activities, reading and discussion, along with the fact the books and articles are relevant and timely. Personally, I’ve used several of the checklists and rubrics from our books over this school year to make sure I’m on track with staff relationships and decision making. I’ve also successfully used the protocols, video clips, and articles from our TLN sessions with my staff.

The TLN facilitators are consummate teachers who know how to keep our time together focused, important and fun, which is really helpful as a new principal.

Finally, if you are looking for a supportive network of others who are facing similar struggles, this is the place for you!

I also asked these same three principals why they take the time to always attend our small regional meetings. Again, in their own words:

Honestly, self-care. The time we meet is worth its weight in gold! We talk, collaborate, share ideas, laugh, commiserate, be real, enjoy each other’s company, and feel good overall. During this time, you find yourself sitting at a table with a group of kind, compassionate educators who truly understand what you are talking about and that just feels good.

When we discuss common issues, we each have something to contribute. It is a time for deep conversations and relaxation with fellow educators who understand one another. Our TLN facilitator is as friendly and relaxed as we are, but she is always ready to ask in-depth questions to probe our thinking.

I look forward to these meetings every single time! These women have become a resource for me in my role as a school principal, they offer support, reassurance, and kudos to keep going.

We dream together about what education can be and walk out the door refreshed and ready to take on the next day.

If you are a school principal in the State of Maine, and in this role, believe you could benefit from the educational learning, self-discovery, and the comradery that the TLN offers, please consider joining the Transformational Leaders’ Network this coming 2024-25 school year!

To learn more, visit the Maine DOE Website or reach out to Christina O’Neal, Maine DOE Educator Excellence Coordinator at christina.l.oneal@maine.gov.