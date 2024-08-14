Mid-urethral Slings: Delayed Diagnoses and Treatment of Complications Discussed

Dr. Greg Vigna

Delayed diagnosis and treatment of mid-urethral sling complications can worsen outcomes, and timely intervention is crucial

Women who suffer from intractable groin pain and pelvic pain following a transobturator sling must be timely diagnosed and treated as negligent delays lead to unnecessary suffering and poor outcomes.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Delayed diagnoses and treatment of the complications that are known to be caused by mid-urethral slings including mini-slings leads to disabling pain syndromes that can be mitigated with timely diagnosis and treatment before the fibrosis of the mesh device occurs" states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national malpractice attorney.

We are investigating sources of liability as described by the literature:

1) “Chronic pain diagnoses increased risk of mid-urethral sling revision/removal; pelvic pain and numbers of diagnoses increased this risk," says Dr. Nicholas F. Rockefeller, M.D.

Vigna Law Group: Women with pre-existing pain must be provided an informed consent that describes these risks and if the complication of pain occurs, there must be timely diagnosis and treatment.

Read Dr. Rockefeller’s article: https://journals.lww.com/fpmrs/pages/articleviewer.aspx?year=2022&issue=05000&article=00016&type=Fulltext

2) “Transobturator tape removal with bilateral groin dissection improves patients’ pain and quality of life,” states Dr. Marie-Aimee Perrouin-Verbe, MD.

Vigna Law Group: Women who suffer from intractable groin pain and pelvic pain following a transobturator sling, including mini-slings, must be timely diagnosed and treated as negligent delays lead to unnecessary suffering and poorer outcomes.

Read Dr. Perrouin-Verbe’s article: https://bjui-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/bco2.317

3) “Neurologic complications due to obturator nerve injury after retropubic sling insertion are very rare. The less experienced surgeon may be tempted to use a more lateral way being afraid to injure the bladder (when placing a retropubic sling). In our case, we suspected that this may have been the case because the skin incisions, especially on the left side, as described before, were placed too far laterally towards the groin,” says Dr. Vera Joser.

Vigna Law Group: Women who suffer from intractable groin pain following a retropubic sling bring in the issues of ilioinguinal neuralgia and/or obturator neuralgia. Negligent delays in treatment lead to unnecessary suffering and poorer outcomes.

Read Dr. Joser’s article: https://www.ijcriog.com/archive/2023/pdf/100146Z08VJ2023.pdf

Vigna Law Group is investigating the red flag warning symptoms of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings, including:

1) “Other: Non-pelvic pain” including anatomic groin pain (inner leg pain), thigh pain, hip pain

2) “Pelvic/Urogenital (groin) pain”: Pain not including the inner leg, thigh, or hip which may include:

a) Inability to wear tight pants

b) Clitoral pain or numbness

c) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

d) Tailbone pain

e) Anorectal pain

f) Painful bladder

g) Pain with sitting

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic pain syndromes caused by retropubic slings, full-length transobturator slings, and mini-slings, also referred to as single-incision slings, including the Coloplast Altis sling. Complications include dyspareunia, and pelvic pain syndromes syndromes including pudendal neuralgia and/or obturator neuralgia. Dr. Vigna represents women with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent neurological injuries across the country.

Click here for a FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain: https://vignalawgroup.com/publications/