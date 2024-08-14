Submit Release
VOICES OF VETERANS: VA Community Mental Health Summit-Fargo August 15, 2024

Open to Veterans, thier families, community members, and community providers.  

6 FREE CEU's! (ANCC, APA, ASWB, NBCC, NDBACE)

Location:

Armed Forces Reserve Center

3920 31st Street N, Fargo ND 58102

Time: All Day. starting at 8:00AM

Hear from Veterans, their families, and professionals about:

  • The recovery model
  • Caregiver support
  • Community resources
  • Veteran suicide prevention
  • PTSD treatment
  • Reintegration after military service

Email gerard.kottenbrock@va.gov for more information and to register.

