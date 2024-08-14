VOICES OF VETERANS: VA Community Mental Health Summit-Fargo August 15, 2024
Open to Veterans, thier families, community members, and community providers.
6 FREE CEU's! (ANCC, APA, ASWB, NBCC, NDBACE)
Location:
Armed Forces Reserve Center
3920 31st Street N, Fargo ND 58102
Time: All Day. starting at 8:00AM
Hear from Veterans, their families, and professionals about:
- The recovery model
- Caregiver support
- Community resources
- Veteran suicide prevention
- PTSD treatment
- Reintegration after military service
Email gerard.kottenbrock@va.gov for more information and to register.