USDA Appoints New Members to the Advisory Committee on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers

WASHINGTON, August 14, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the appointment of 20 new members to the Advisory Committee on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers. This committee is part of USDA’s support for equitable access to USDA’s services and programs and creating more market opportunities for local and regional production.

“The next generation of farmers, whether continuing a multi-generational operation or starting anew, deserve the very best opportunities,” said Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small. “The Biden-Harris administration is convening this committee so young farmers have a voice in policies to level the playing field for small and mid-sized producers, strengthen rural economies, and enhance food security and safety.”

Committee members represent ranching and farming producers, related state and Tribal agricultural entities, academic institutions, commercial banking entities, trade associations, and related nonprofit enterprises. All committee members have previously demonstrated the ability to serve on behalf of new and beginning farmers, minorities, women, and persons with disabilities and to represent small establishments and geographic diversity. Committee members work in academia, industry, government, public health organizations, and industry and consumer organizations.

Members appointed to the committee are:

Regular Government Employees (RGEs)

Denis Ebodaghe, Washington, D.C., National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA)

Sarah Campbell, Washington, D.C., Farm Service Agency (FSA)

State Beginning Farmers and Ranchers Programs

David Robbins, California

Christopher Laughton, Connecticut

Shelby Myers, Indiana

Nonprofit Organizations

Thai Nguyen, Colorado

Chandler Mulvaney, Colorado

Jeanette Lombardo, Texas

Loutrina Staley, Alabama

Kathryn Brandt, Michigan

Higher Education Institutions

E’licia Chaverest, Alabama

Gregory Goins, North Carolina

Jonathan LaPorte, Indiana

Technical and Other Assists

Alexandria Moxley, Montana

Edward Hunt, North Carolina

Farmers and Ranchers

Nancy Brannaman, Iowa

Darlene Goodgame, Georgia

Joseluis Ortiz, New Mexico

Ana Rodriguez, Puerto Rico

Dustin Wiese, Minnesota

First established in 1992, the Advisory Committee on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers (ACBFR) advises the Secretary of Agriculture on strategies, policies, and programs that enhance opportunities for new farmers and ranchers.

USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement (OPPE) provides administrative staff support for the work initiated by the committee. OPPE develops and maintains partnerships focused on solutions to challenges facing rural and underserved communities and connects those communities to the education, tools, and resources available to them through USDA programs and initiatives.

For more information, visit the Advisory Committee on Beginner Farmers and Ranchers website.

