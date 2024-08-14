New BC Hydro projects power growth in North Shore, Sea to Sky corridor

CANADA, August 14 - BC Hydro will construct approximately $500-million worth of capital projects in the North Shore and Sea to Sky corridor over the next decade to upgrade and expand the electricity grid, and provide clean power for homes, businesses, and growing electrification and transportation needs.

“We must build out B.C.’s electrical system like never before to power our homes and businesses, to power a growing economy and to power our future,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “Throughout the North Shore and the Sea to Sky corridor, and in communities across B.C., these construction projects will create thousands of good jobs over the next decade and ensure that people have access to clean, affordable and reliable electricity when they need it and where they need it."

In January 2024, the Province announced BC Hydro’s updated 10-Year Capital Plan, which contains $36 billion in regional and community infrastructure investments across B.C., a 50% increase in investments over its previous capital plan. The new construction projects are forecast to support 10,500 to 12,500 jobs on average annually and will increase and maintain BC Hydro’s capital investments as major projects like Site C are completed.

The plan reflects growing demand for electricity across sectors due to population growth and housing construction, increased industrial development, and people and businesses switching from fossil fuels to clean electricity, among other factors.

“In growing regions like the North Shore and the Sea to Sky corridor, where we are seeing substantial housing, building, transportation and industrial growth, we are embarking on significant upgrades to our electricity system,” said Chris O’Riley, president and CEO of BC Hydro. “It includes investments in our transmission lines, substations, and distribution network, as well as investments to improve dam safety and replace aging or end-of-life equipment to ensure we can continue to provide reliable and clean electricity to our customers. We are also making important changes to our customer connections process to speed up timelines for newly constructed homes and buildings.”

The city and district of North Vancouver, district of West Vancouver, Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton are witnessing significant growth across residential, commercial, transportation and industrial sectors. To meet the growing energy needs of these communities, approximately $500 million is being invested in several projects, including:

completing the new Capilano substation upgrade, which provides capacity for an additional 10,000-17,500 homes;

adding capacity at Squamish substation to support growth in the region;

replacing end-of-life equipment at Pemberton and Lynn Valley substations to maintain reliability of service in the area;

replace transmission infrastructure between Walters substation and Deep Cove substation in North Vancouver;

upgrading the Cheakamus generating facility to address seismic vulnerabilities and reliability risks; and

completing voltage-conversion projects at the Glenmore, Norgate and Capilano substations, extending more than 10 kilometres of major underground infrastructure and adding capacity to serve the new and expanded Harry Jerome Recreation Centre in North Vancouver.

BC Hydro’s 10-Year Capital Plan is a key part of Power Our Future: B.C.’s clean-energy strategy. The strategy focuses on building an economy powered by clean energy, creating new jobs and opportunities, and keeping electricity affordable.

BC Hydro also recently launched a call for power to acquire approximately 3,000 gigawatt hours per year (GWh/y) of clean electricity. This was BC Hydro’s first competitive call for power in more than 15 years and will add 5% to its current supply. It is the first in a series of calls for power as BC Hydro requires more power to electrify B.C.’s growing economy and reduce harmful pollution.

Quick Facts:

Ninety-eight per cent of the power generated for B.C.’s integrated grid comes from clean or renewable resources, making B.C. a leader in North America when it comes to clean energy.

Electricity demand in B.C. is expected to increase by 15% or more between now and 2030.

BC Hydro has kept rate increases below the rate of inflation for six years in a row.

B.C. has the second-lowest residential electricity rates in North America and the third-lowest commercial and industrial rates.

BC Hydro was a net exporter of electricity for the past five years (2019-23), with the majority of imports coming from dedicated clean sources of electricity.

