H.R. 8345, No Official Palestine Entry Act of 2024

H.R. 8345 would broaden existing provisions that prohibit federal contributions to the United Nations or its affiliates if those entities grant the status of a member state to any organization without international recognition as a state (including, for example, the Palestinian Liberation Organization). Under the bill, the prohibition would include providing such organizations any status other than that of an observer. That prohibition would not apply to any status provided to Taiwan.

