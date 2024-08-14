Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,264 in the last 365 days.

China initiates WTO dispute complaint regarding EU subsidy duties on electric vehicles

China claims that the measures in question appear to be inconsistent with Article VI of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade 1994 and various provisions of the WTO's Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures. 

Further information is available in document WT/DS626/1

What is a request for consultations?

The request for consultations formally initiates a dispute in the WTO. Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding further with litigation. After 60 days, if consultations have failed to resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.

Share

You just read:

China initiates WTO dispute complaint regarding EU subsidy duties on electric vehicles

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more