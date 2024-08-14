The rising demand for maternal mental health services is largely due to the increasing incidence of conditions like postpartum depression, dysthymia, anxiety related to pregnancy, and birth-related PTSD. Additionally, greater awareness of these issues and more regulatory approvals for related therapies are also contributing to the maternal mental health market growth.

New York, USA, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Maternal Mental Health Market to Exhibit Growth at Tremendous CAGR of ~15% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The rising demand for maternal mental health services is largely due to the increasing incidence of conditions like postpartum depression, dysthymia, anxiety related to pregnancy, and birth-related PTSD. Additionally, greater awareness of these issues and more regulatory approvals for related therapies are also contributing to the maternal mental health market growth.

DelveInsight’s Maternal Mental Health Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading maternal mental health companies’ market shares, challenges, maternal mental health market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market maternal mental health companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Maternal Mental Health Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global maternal mental health market during the forecast period.

In the indication segment of the maternal mental health market, postpartum depression had a significant revenue share in the maternal mental health market in 2023.

Notable maternal mental health companies such as Biogen Inc., Sage Therapeutics, Inc., Therapy Mama., Canopie., Postpartum Support International, SonderMind Inc., Maven Clinic Co., Wildflower Health, Hims & Hers Health, Inc., Medela, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Maternal Mental Health Alliance, MumsAid, Cedars-Sinai, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Brii Biosciences Limited, and several others, are currently operating in the maternal mental health market.

and several others, are currently operating in the maternal mental health market. In February 2024 , the US Department of Health and Human Services, along with leaders from across HHS, met with state leaders and representatives from the National Governors Association (NGA) to announce the launch of the HHS Secretary's Postpartum Maternal Health Collaborative, aimed at improving maternal and child health in rural America.

, the US Department of Health and Human Services, along with leaders from across HHS, met with state leaders and representatives from the National Governors Association (NGA) to announce the launch of the HHS Secretary's Postpartum Maternal Health Collaborative, aimed at improving maternal and child health in rural America. In December 2023, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced the new Transforming Maternal Health (TMaH) Model. The model will include access to care, infrastructure, and workforce capacity, quality improvement and safety, and whole-person care delivery.

the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced the new Transforming Maternal Health (TMaH) Model. The model will include access to care, infrastructure, and workforce capacity, quality improvement and safety, and whole-person care delivery. In August 2023 , the American Psychiatric Association released New Educational Resources on Maternal Mental Health. It consists of a toolkit that includes eight fact sheets for clinicians and patients, a white paper, and a four-part webinar series covering this understudied and underserved area of mental health.s

, the American Psychiatric Association released New Educational Resources on Maternal Mental Health. It consists of a toolkit that includes eight fact sheets for clinicians and patients, a white paper, and a four-part webinar series covering this understudied and underserved area of mental health.s In September 2022, Lipocine Inc. announced a favorable regulatory pathway on oral LPCN 1154 for postpartum depression.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the maternal mental health market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Maternal Mental Health Market Report

Maternal Mental Health Overview

Maternal mental health is a crucial aspect of overall family well-being and child development. It encompasses the emotional and psychological well-being of mothers during pregnancy and postpartum periods. Challenges such as postpartum depression, anxiety, and other mood disorders can significantly impact a mother's ability to bond with her baby, manage daily responsibilities, and maintain overall health. Addressing these issues is essential not only for the mother's recovery but also for the child's developmental outcomes and family dynamics.

Effective support for maternal mental health includes access to mental health resources, counseling, and support groups. It is vital for healthcare providers to screen for mental health conditions routinely and to provide compassionate, comprehensive care. Additionally, societal support systems, such as paid parental leave and flexible work arrangements, play a significant role in easing the mental and emotional load on new mothers. By prioritizing maternal mental health, we can foster a healthier environment for both mothers and their children, ultimately contributing to stronger, more resilient families.





Maternal Mental Health Market Insights

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the maternal mental health market compared to other regions. This is attributed to the rising incidence of maternal mental health disorders, including postpartum depression and other stress and anxiety-related conditions in the region. Moreover, factors such as increasing regulatory approvals, growing awareness initiatives, and frequent product launches are expected to support the expansion of the North American maternal mental health market from 2024 to 2030. The ongoing awareness efforts in the U.S. are also contributing to market growth. For example, in February 2024, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, along with various leaders, announced the launch of the HHS Secretary's Postpartum Maternal Health Collaborative, aimed at enhancing maternal and child health in rural areas.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the maternal mental health market, get a snapshot of the Maternal Mental Health Market Outlook

Maternal Mental Health Market Dynamics

The maternal mental health market is experiencing significant evolution due to a growing awareness of the critical impact that mental health has on both mothers and their children. Over recent years, there has been an increased recognition of the prevalence and severity of maternal mental health conditions such as postpartum depression and anxiety. This shift is driving demand for specialized services and products aimed at supporting maternal mental well-being. Public health campaigns and advocacy efforts have played a crucial role in reducing the stigma associated with these conditions, encouraging more women to seek help and leading to a broader acceptance of maternal mental health as a key component of overall health.

In response to this growing demand, the market has seen a rise in the development of targeted therapies, including both traditional and digital solutions. Traditional therapies include counseling and psychotherapy, which are increasingly offered by healthcare providers with specialized training in maternal mental health. Meanwhile, digital health solutions, such as mobile apps and teletherapy, have emerged as convenient and accessible options for many women. These digital tools often offer features such as mood tracking, educational resources, and virtual support groups, which can provide valuable assistance and enhance the overall treatment experience.

The increasing availability of maternal mental health products and services is also supported by advancements in research and technology. Studies on the impact of maternal mental health on long-term child development have bolstered the case for early and effective intervention, leading to greater investment in this area. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in mental health diagnostics and treatment personalization is enhancing the precision and effectiveness of interventions.

Despite these positive developments, challenges remain in the maternal mental health market. Access to care can still be limited by geographical and financial barriers, and there is a need for more culturally sensitive and inclusive approaches to ensure that all women receive the support they need. Additionally, while there is growing support from healthcare systems and insurers, coverage for maternal mental health services can vary, impacting affordability and accessibility. Addressing these challenges will be essential for creating a more equitable and effective maternal mental health care landscape.

Overall, the maternal mental health market is expanding rapidly, driven by increased awareness, technological advancements, and evolving healthcare practices. Continued efforts to address existing gaps and barriers will be crucial in ensuring that all mothers receive the comprehensive support they need for optimal mental well-being and overall health.

Get a sneak peek at the maternal mental health market dynamics @ Maternal Mental Health Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Maternal Mental Health Market CAGR ~15% Key Maternal Mental Health Companies Biogen Inc., Sage Therapeutics, Inc., Therapy Mama., Canopie., Postpartum Support International, SonderMind Inc., Maven Clinic Co., Wildflower Health, Hims & Hers Health, Inc., Medela, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Maternal Mental Health Alliance, MumsAid, Cedars-Sinai, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Brii Biosciences Limited, and others

Maternal Mental Health Market Assessment

Maternal Mental Health Market Segmentation Maternal Mental Health Market Segmentation By Indication: Postpartum Depression and Depressive Disorders Maternal Mental Health Market Segmentation By Treatment: Psychotherapy and Antidepressants Maternal Mental Health Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the maternal mental health market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Maternal Mental Health Companies

Table of Contents

1 Maternal Mental Health Market Report Introduction 2 Maternal Mental Health Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Maternal Mental Health Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Maternal Mental Health Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Maternal Mental Health Market Layout 8 Maternal Mental Health Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the maternal mental health market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Maternal Mental Health Market Trends

Related Reports

Postpartum Depression Market

Postpartum Depression Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key postpartum depression companies including Sage Therapeutics, Biogen, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Lipocine, Brii Biosciences Limited, among others.

Postpartum Depression Pipeline

Postpartum Depression Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key postpartum depression companies, including Sage Therapeutics, Epharmix, Inc., among others.

Treatment-Resistant Depression Pipeline

Treatment-Resistant Depression Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key treatment-resistant depression companies, including Axsome Therapeutics, COMPASS Pathways, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., GH Research Limited, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Reckitt Benckiser LLC, Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., SAGE Therapeutics, Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Alkermes, AbbVie, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Celon Pharma, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Pherin Pharmaceuticals, ATAI Life Sciences, among others.

Bipolar Depression Pipeline

Bipolar Depression Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key bipolar depression companies, including Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, Pear Therapeutics, Arvelle Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Lyndra Therapeutics, ILTOO Pharma, COMPASS Pathways, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Carlsson Research AB, Sunovion, SAGE Therapeutics, Alzamend Neuro, OWP Pharmaceuticals, Entheogenix Biosciences, among others.

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Market

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key post-traumatic stress disorder companies, including Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Hoffmann-La Roche, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +14699457679 https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices