RedAwning Announces Major Expansion of Its Hospitality Platform

RedAwning Announces Major Expansion of Hospitality Platform To Include AI-Powered Message Automation with Message Prioritization, Status and Teams Management

PETALUMA, CA, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedAwning, the only fully-integrated hospitality platform for short-term rental success, today announced significant new features for its CommHubTM module, including AI-powered messaging that automatically recognizes the guest and property they are staying at, message prioritization with ticketing and status for follow-ups, and full Teams Management. All of these features are free for RedAwning clients, the one hospitality platform that’s always all-inclusive with no SAAS type per feature fees which can add up on other platforms.

RedAwning’s new AI capabilities include suggested replies to all messages from guests. Replies are drafted with a friendly tone, incorporating the unique details of each property and reservation. RedAwning clients can use the suggested reply, edit it, or ask for another until they are happy with it. Those replies are automatically delivered to each guest via API into the guest’s inbox on AirbnbTM and other major booking partners, or to the guest’s communication method of choice.

RedAwning’s new Messaging Prioritization automatically identifies the importance of each message so that clients can focus on the highest priority messages first. Messages are automatically changed to “Responded” status once replied to, and threaded for any follow up messages from the same guest. Clients can set and filter messages based on priority level, or based on status such as new, in progress, or completed.

For teams sharing communications responsibility, RedAwning has enabled the ability to add unlimited team members for free with settings for each team member specifying the type of messages that they should receive. Clients can even include their house cleaner, hot tub technician, or other service providers who should be alerted to new reservations or cancellations. All team members can see and sort by the status of messages that others have replied to already for efficient work among teams.

All of these capabilities are on top of the previously announced CommHub features, including unlimited automated and personalized messages triggered by events such as booking or check in or check out for each guest. These messages are automatically delivered via API into every website channel inbox. Plus, CommHub integrates every major brand of digital lock for automatic lock setting and digital key delivery to guests.

"With our expanded communications capabilities, we are excited to help our clients deliver their best guest experiences while being much more efficient with their time,” said Tim Choate, Founder & CEO of RedAwning. “We also fully believe in giving all our clients access to the industry’s newest technologies without any separate add-on fees, as we want them to be able to deliver the best hospitality for guests and never have to consider doing less due to add on costs.”

CommHub is now available to the 1,000+ property owners, property managers, independent hotels, resorts and inns on the RedAwning Hospitality Platform.

Property Owners & Resort/Inn/Hotel Owners: https://pm.redawning.com/owners

Property Managers: https://host.redawning.com/property-management

About RedAwning

RedAwning is the only fully-integrated hospitality platform for short-term rental success. We combine global distribution and marketing combined with a comprehensive suite of products, platforms, and solutions to generate more revenue and deliver better hospitality with less work for homeowners, property managers, and short-term lodging providers of all types.

