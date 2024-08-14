Brightspeed Fires Up its Ultra Fast Fiber Internet Network Across Nash and Edgecombe Counties; Strengthens Commitment to Home-State Communities

Company invests in community and introduces new affinity program focused on providing affordable, reliable internet for new Brightspeed Fiber Internet customers who are teachers and students

Charlotte, N.C., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Brightspeed, one of the nation’s largest fiber broadband builders, officially launched its high-speed fiber internet for families and businesses in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and across Nash and Edgecombe Counties. The company’s investment in the area means 33,000 more North Carolinians will have access to state-of-the-art fiber connectivity.

"Internet reliability is essential for living, working and learning in today's digital age," says Steve Brewer, director of Government Affairs at Brightspeed. "Our goal is to enhance access to high-speed connectivity, particularly in rural areas that are often overlooked. We take pride in collaborating with local municipalities and organizations to develop the necessary infrastructure needed by communities like Rocky Mount."

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, U.S. Representative Don Davis (NC-01), Nash County Public School Board Chair, Dr. LaShawnda Washington, and fellow community leaders helped Brightspeed celebrate the launch of the company’s blazing fast internet service in the community, and personally welcomed local teachers back to Rocky Mount High School as they embark on a new school year.

“All North Carolinians deserve access to high-speed internet to be able to take advantage of health care, jobs, educational opportunities and more,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Brightspeed’s investments in eastern North Carolina and beyond are helping to bring affordable, reliable high-speed internet and digital know-how to all corners of our state.”

North Carolina currently ranks 29th in the nation when it comes to internet coverage, speed and availability according to BroadbandNow—with Nash County ranking 42nd out of North Carolina’s 100 counties. This paints a challenging picture for those who need high-speed internet to look for employment, work remotely, write a school paper, or use telehealth.

In its home state of North Carolina, Brightspeed has invested in reaching nearly 800,000 locations with its blazing fast fiber network and nearly 285,000 families and businesses already have access to Brightspeed Fiber Internet. In addition, the North Carolina Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) Division of Broadband and Digital Equity Completing Access to Broadband (CAB) program funds, together with the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants awarded Brightspeed approximately $177 million in funding. This additional funding will extend the company’s planned fiber network build to 81,000 more North Carolina households and businesses across 41 counties, including Nash and Edgecombe Counties.

Beyond opening up access to broadband, Brightspeed is also committed to making high-speed internet more affordable. Today, the company introduced its affinity program benefiting educators and those going back to school. This initiative will be available for new, Brightspeed Fiber Internet customers who are teachers and students, further bolstering the company’s dedication to those in education.

“Our teachers and students are among the more than 900,000 families across North Carolina – about 1 in 5 across the state – who currently rely on the internet to access health care, receive an education, and so much more,” stated U.S. Representative Don Davis (NC-01). “Brightspeed’s network and championing of support programs will significantly enhance the lives of North Carolinians, empowering them to thrive and actively participate in the digitally driven economy."

To further show its commitment to the area’s education community, Brightspeed presented a $3,000 donation to Communities In Schools NC (CISNC), which provides resources to enhance educational success for students in Nash and Edgecombe County Schools.

Rocky Mount residents and business owners can check fiber availability in their area by visiting www.brightspeed.com/brightspeed-fiber-internet/ and signing up to receive alerts when service is available at their location.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses. Our 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information about Brightspeed and today’s event, please visit www.brightspeed.com

Gene Rodriguez Miller Brightspeed 9803761837 gene.miller@brightspeed.com