Breast Biopsy Devices Market Size is Set for Strong Growth Reaching USD 3.9 Billion by 2034, Growing a CAGR 5.7% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

There is a growing demand for early detection and accurate diagnosis, as breast cancer incidence continues to rise globally, which is driving the need for breast biopsy procedures.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The breast biopsy devices market (marché des appareils de biopsie mammaire) was projected to attain US$ 2.1 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 5.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 3.9 billion . Increasing awareness regarding breast cancer, coupled with government initiatives and screening programs, encourages more women to undergo regular screenings, thereby boosting the demand for biopsy devices.

Increasing focus on personalized medicine and patient-centric care necessitates accurate and timely diagnosis, spurring the adoption of advanced biopsy devices that enable precise pathological analysis and treatment planning. Increasing preference for minimally invasive biopsy procedures over traditional surgical biopsies due to lower risk, faster recovery, and reduced scarring drives the adoption of advanced biopsy devices.

Companion diagnostic tests play a crucial role in identifying specific biomarkers and molecular targets associated with breast cancer subtypes. The demand for biopsy devices compatible with the tests is all set to rise, driving the market growth. There is an increasing trend towards genetic screening for breast cancer risk assessment, with advancements in genetic testing technologies. The trend drives the need for biopsy devices to confirm diagnoses and guide treatment decisions based on genetic predispositions.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Patient preference for outpatient settings accelerates the demand for biopsy devices, suitable for use in outpatient clinics and diagnostic centers.

Focus on early detection and intervention will contribute to the demand for biopsy devices as part of routine screening protocols, especially among high risk populations.

Integration of telemedicine and remote monitoring enables healthcare providers to conduct virtual consultations, review biopsy results remotely, and facilitate multidisciplinary care coordination.

Market Trends for Breast Biopsy

Expanding applications beyond cancer diagnosis creates new market opportunities for biopsy device manufacturers.

Quality assurance initiatives and standardization efforts in biopsy procedures aim to ensure consistency, accuracy, and reproducibility in pathological assessments.

Emphasis on precision medicine and targeted therapies underscore the importance of accurate molecular profiling and subtype classification.

Biopsy devices that enable comprehensive molecular characterization of breast tumors facilitate personalized treatment strategies, driving demand in the market.

Transition towards value-based healthcare models incentivizes healthcare providers to prioritize cost-effective diagnostic strategies that offer optimal clinical outcomes.

Biopsy devices that demonstrate superior clinical efficacy, cost-effectiveness, and patient satisfaction are likely to drive market growth.

Global Market for Breast Biopsy: Regional Outlook

North America has a relatively high incidence of breast cancer, driving the demand for breast biopsy devices for early detection, diagnosis, and treatment planning.

There is a strong emphasis on early detection of breast cancer in the region, supported by widespread screening programs and public health initiatives.

North America is a hub for medical technology innovation, with continuous advancements in breast biopsy device technologies such as vacuum-assisted biopsy systems, ultrasound-guided biopsy devices, and MRI-guided biopsy systems.

On the other hand, trends in Asia Pacific is also creating opportunities for the market. Increasing healthcare expenditure in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India allows for greater investment in medical devices and technologies, which leads to increased adoption of breast biopsy devices, particularly in urban centers with higher healthcare spending.

Governments in the region region are increasingly investing in cancer control programs, including initiatives for early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. Government funding and support for healthcare infrastructure development drive the growth of the breast biopsy devices market.

Breast Biopsy Devices Market: Key Players

Companies are focusing on expanding their geographical presence through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and distribution agreements, which enables them to tap into new markets and reach a wider customer base.

Investment in research and development is crucial for staying ahead in the competitive market. Companies are continually investing in research to develop innovative biopsy technologies, improve device performance, and enhance patient outcomes. The following companies are well-known participants in the breast biopsy devices market:

Hologic Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Medtronic

Danaher Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Mammotome (Devicor Medical Products, Inc.)

Carestream Health

AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP.

Stryker

Key Developments

In 2023 , Mammotome introduced the HydroMARK Plus Breast Biopsy Site Marker, aiming to improve ultrasound visibility, simplify locating, and reduce displacement during surgical procedures.

, Mammotome introduced the HydroMARK Plus Breast Biopsy Site Marker, aiming to improve ultrasound visibility, simplify locating, and reduce displacement during surgical procedures. In 2022, TransMed7, LLC revealed the successful execution of the initial clinical cases utilizing the ultimate commercial version of the Sparrow device. The device, a part of the innovative SpeedBird family, features vacuum-assisted technology and enables Single Insertion / Multiple Collection (SIMC) Breast Biopsy procedures. The milestone procedures were conducted by Dr. Edgar Staren, a prominent surgeon and former President of the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS).

Breast Biopsy Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Core Needle Biopsy Devices

Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Devices

Surgical Biopsy Devices

Others (Image-guided Biopsy Devices, etc.)

By Guidance Technique

Ultrasound-guided Biopsy

MRI-guided Biopsy

Mammography-guided Biopsy

Stereotactic-guided Biopsy

By Application

Screening

Diagnostic

Surveillance

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

