VEON’s Kyivstar and Come Back Alive Launch New Fundraising Campaign for Demining Ukraine

Amsterdam and Kyiv, 14 August 2024: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Kyivstar has launched We Live Here 2.0, a fundraising campaign to support the demining of Ukrainian territory together with the Come Back Alive Foundation and with informational support from the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.



We Live Here 2.0 aims to raise a total of UAH 100 million (approx. USD 2.4 million) to supply minesweepers with Ukrainian-made robotics, vehicles and communications tools. VEON’s Kyivstar will donate UAH 30 million directly to the new initiative as it kicks off a fundraising campaign that is accessible worldwide. This is the second stage of Kyivstar’s and Come Back Alive’s demining project. During the first stage of We Live Here, over UAH 180 million (USD 4.8 million) was collected between May 2023 and February 2024 to supply 146 engineering and minesweeping groups with vehicles and equipment.

“VEON and Kyivstar are committed to the recovery and rebuilding of Ukraine, and the second phase of the demining project launched today builds on the success of the initial We Live Here campaign, during which Kyivstar exceeded its targets with corporate, employee and customer donations. VEON is humbled to support Kyivstar’s contributions to the rebuilding of Ukraine, which span a wide range of socially meaningful initiatives ranging from the reintegration of veterans to the treatment of burn victims, while also developing important digitalization projects like Helsi Ukraine, the telemedicine service owned by Kyivstar,” said Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO of VEON.

"Kyivstar has prioritised support for demining as we want liberated Ukrainian territories to be safe and accessible for the civilian population. The innovative technologies we will supply as part of We Live Here 2.0 will make minesweepers’ work safer and more efficient. Moreover, demining will facilitate Kyivstar specialists’ work on restoring mobile communications throughout de-occupied territories. Kyivstar encourages other Ukrainian businesses to support the initiative, and we have put in place easy-to-use payment systems for individuals wishing to donate from nearly anywhere in the world," commented Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar.

“Approximately 150,000 km² of Ukrainian territory requires demining. Our job is to supply minesweepers with the equipment to make their jobs safer and more efficient. Robotic equipment will enable these teams to conduct their work at a safe distance while communication tools will enable critical unit coordination. Additional vehicles will aid mobility and the drones we supply will aid minesweepers in locating minefields and remaining aware of their surroundings,” added Oleh Karpenko, Deputy Director of the Come Back Alive Foundation.

About Kyivstar

Kyivstar is the largest telecommunications operator in Ukraine with 24 million mobile subscribers and over 1.1 million home internet subscribers. As Ukraine’s market-leading operator, Kyivstar maintained network availability above the 90% level on average throughout the past two years, supporting the connectivity of not only its own customers but also the broader Ukrainian population. Kyivstar is 100% owned by the international VEON Group.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext. For more information visit: www.veon.com

Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s strategy and investment plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

