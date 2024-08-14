Aggreko Partners With Western Golf Association, Evans Scholars Foundation to Fund College Scholarships and Provide Power Solutions

Along with the WGA + ESF partnership, Aggreko is an official Military Appreciation Partner for the PGA TOUR’s BMW Championship

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , a global leader in energy solutions, announces a three-year partnership with the Western Golf Association (WGA) and Evans Scholars Foundation (ESF), making Aggreko the official power provider for WGA-hosted golf championships and a supporter of the ESF’s college scholarships for youth caddies.



The partnership begins with the 2024 BMW Championship on August 20-25 at the Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, a PGA TOUR event where Aggreko will also serve as the official Military Appreciation partner. Aggreko will provide power for five other WGA-run events: The NV5 Invitational on the Korn Ferry Tour, the Western Amateur, the Western Junior and the Women’s Western Golf Association’s Women’s Western Amateur and Women’s Western Junior.

Through this partnership, Aggreko will also support the ESF, a nonprofit that provides full tuition and housing college scholarships to high-achieving youth caddies with limited financial means. Aggreko will establish an Endowed Named Evans Scholarship to fund the college tuition and housing of an Evans Scholar. Every four years, a deserving student will be named the recipient of the Aggreko Endowed Named Scholarship.

“We’re honored to be partnering with the WGA and ESF, not just as an energy provider but also in support of their college education scholarship efforts,” said Stephen Saal, Aggreko’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, North America. "The Evans Scholars Program provides low-income students an opportunity to gain a college education, and we’re happy to support this mission at Aggreko. We’re also pleased to continue supporting the veteran population as a Military Partner for the BMW Championship.”

“We’re happy to have a partner in Aggreko who shares our vision of using golf as a means to encourage young people to pursue a college education,” said Vince Pellegrino, WGA Senior Vice President of Tournaments. “We’ve sent more than 13,000 caddies to college since 1930. Aggreko’s support will enable us to continue providing this opportunity to promising students nationwide.”

Along with supporting the ESF, Aggreko is continuing its veteran-support partnership with the PGA TOUR by serving as a Military Partner for the BMW Championship. As with past PGA TOUR events Aggreko has supported, the partnership will enable all active duty, retirees, active reserve, and veterans of any branch of service to receive a complimentary ticket on each day of the championship. Military attendees and their guests will also have access to the Nicklaus Club, a climate-controlled lounge equipped with a golf simulator, complimentary food and drinks and seating overlooking the iconic par-3 16th hole on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Aggreko’s support of the BMW Championship continues the company’s efforts to support the veteran population. The company actively recruits from the military population, as their expertise makes veterans highly suited to become integral members of Aggreko’s workforce.

As the power provider for the BMW Championship, Aggreko will install and operate air conditioners and generators to fulfill the energy needs for the duration of the tournament. The company has also provided power, heating, and cooling services for previous PGA TOUR events, including THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, 2024 PGA Championship and the 43rd Ryder Cup .

Members of the military can visit the championship’s website to secure their complimentary tickets to the event. For more information on the Evans Scholarship and how to apply, visit https://wgaesf.org/a-life-changing-opportunity .

To learn more about Aggreko’s programs supporting veterans and open positions at the company, visit https://www.aggreko.com/en-us/careers/jobs-for-veterans .

