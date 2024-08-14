Content Intelligence Market Size to worth $11.97 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 29%, says Coherent Market Insights

The Global Content Intelligence Market Size was Valued at USD 2.01 Billion in 2024 and the Worldwide Content Intelligence Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 11.97 Billion by 2031, according to a research report published by Coherent Market Insights. Companies covered: Acrolinx GmbH, Adobe Inc., AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.), Atomic Reach Inc., Ceralytics Inc., Conductor Inc., Content Insights AD, Curata Inc., Idio Ltd., Laserfiche, M-Files Corporation, OneSpot Inc., OpenText Corporation, Parse.ly, SAS Institute Inc.

Burlingame, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Content Intelligence Market Size to Grow from USD 2.01 Billion in 2024 to USD 11.97 Billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29% during the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Advancement of AI technologies like natural language processing, machine learning and deep learning, organizations are increasingly adopting AI assistants to automate content discovery and creation workflows. AI assistants powered by content intelligence can understand user questions, find relevant content from internal knowledge bases and external sources and present the information in a structured manner. This is reducing the time spent by employees and customers on manual search and discovery of content.



Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/7131

Market Dynamics:

The significant growth of unstructured data being generated across various industries is a major driver propelling the growth of the content intelligence market. According to IBM, around 80% of an organization's data is unstructured and this data consists of text documents, emails, social media posts, images and videos. Analyzing this unstructured data to gain meaningful insights is challenging manually. This is increasing the demand for AI and machine learning based content intelligence solutions that can analyze large volumes of unstructured data automatically to extract key insights. Moreover, growing focus on personalized customer experiences is also driving organizations to analyze customer conversations and feedback available in unstructured formats to better understand customer preferences.

Content Intelligence Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $2.01 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $11.97 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 29% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, By Deployment, By Vertical Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Digital revolution driving increased content creation



• Rise of data-driven decision making Restraints & Challenges • Privacy and security concerns



• Lack of skilled workforce

Market Trends:

Rise of Conversational AI: There is growing focus among organizations on adopting conversational AI technologies like chatbots and virtual assistants that can analyze text and audio-video conversations to offer personalized assistance to customers. Content intelligence capabilities that include natural language processing help conversational AI platforms to comprehend customer queries accurately. Adoption of Content Intelligence Solutions in New Verticals: Traditionally, industries like media & entertainment, IT & telecom have widely used content intelligence. However, its adoption is increasing in other verticals like healthcare & life sciences for clinical trials and academic research. Banking, financial services & insurance sector is also adopting it for fraud detection and risk management by analyzing large textual transaction data.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/7131

Market Opportunities:

Content discovery and recommendation solutions help organizations discover and recommend relevant content to users based on their interests, content consumption patterns and engagement. These solutions analyze user behavior data using advanced analytics and provide personalized content recommendations. They also assist in discovering new and engaging content from across an organization's content repositories. Content discovery and recommendation is expected to be a major growth area as organizations are focused on delivering hyper-personalized experiences to their customers and improving content discoverability.

Content optimization solutions help organizations optimize and maximize the value of existing content assets. These solutions analyze content performance metrics, user engagement patterns and feedback to understand which content is resonating with audiences and which needs improvements. The solutions then provide actionable recommendations to content owners and marketers to refine, enhance or repurpose underperforming content. Content optimization also involves managing and structuring content to make it search engine optimized. This opportunity is expected to grow significantly as organizations recognize the need to extract maximum value from existing content before creating new assets.

Key Market Takeaways:

The content intelligence market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to growing focus on personalized experiences and maximizing ROI from content assets.

On the basis of component, the solution segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to increasing demand for advanced analytics capabilities to gain actionable insights from content.

On the basis of deployment, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to benefits like scalability, low cost of ownership and minimal IT infrastructure requirements.

On the basis of organization size, large enterprises are expected to adopt content intelligence solutions on a larger scale due to generation of massive amounts of customer and operational data. However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness higher growth.

On the basis of end-user vertical, the BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest share owing to need to understand customer behavior and streamline digital experiences.

By region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period due to advanced technological infrastructure and presence of major vendors in the region.

Some of the leading players operating in the content intelligence market include M-Files Corporation, Adobe Inc., Scoop.it, Social Mention, SeoSamba, Celum and Curata among others. The market is expected to witness increased consolidation activities in the form of mergers and acquisitions over the next decade.

Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/7131

Recent Developments:

In February 2023, an international leader in information management, M-Files, has announced the acquisition of Ment (previously Contract Mill Oy), a no-code document automation technology provider. With this acquisition, M-Files claims it can now provide new and existing customers with powerful document automation features that enable them to automate their documents quickly.

In January 2023, Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence firm developing robotics technology, is collaborating with Google Cloud to produce "BrainOS Inventory Insights," a new and proprietary system capable of providing retailers with next-generation in-store inventory insights.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Component:

Software

Service

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

Hybrid



By Vertical:

Media and Entertainment

Government and Public Sector

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



Browse Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) robots market is estimated to be valued at US$ 15.71 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 111.65 Bn by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.3% from 2024 to 2031.

Automated Document Inserter (ADI) Market: The Automated Document Inserter (ADI) Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.12 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% from 2024 to 2031.

Author Bio:

Ravina Pandya, PR Writer, has a strong foothold in the market research industry. She specializes in writing well-researched articles from different industries, including food and beverages, information and technology, healthcare, chemical and materials, etc. With an MBA in E-commerce, she has an expertise in SEO-optimized content that resonates with industry professionals. (LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ravina-pandya-1a3984191)

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com