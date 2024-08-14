Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on media accreditation for Annual Men’s Day against GBVF

Government through the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities in partnership with The Good Men Foundation will be hosting the 3rd Annual National Men's Day Against GBVF Event on Saturday, 24 August 2024 at Princess Magogo Stadium, KwaMashu, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Annual National Men’s Day Against GBVF seeks to increase awareness about the impact GBVF has on our society and educate citizens about gender equity and the role men must play in ending the scourge of GBVF. The event is informed by the National Strategic Plan on GBVF which calls for strategic collaboration between government and civil society.

This year, the National Men's Day Against GBVF will be implemented under the theme: “Advancing our unity of purpose in action to end GBVF”. The event will be attended by representatives of government, traditional and religious institutions, corporate sector, academic institutions, civil society and thought leaders.

Members of the media who wish to cover the Annual National Men's Day Against GBVF are requested to apply for accreditation by completing the attached accreditation form and send it back to cassius.selala@dwypd.gov.za or samukelen@gmail.com no later than Thursday, 15 August 2024 at 14:00. NB: No pdf file will be accepted.

Enquiries:

Mr Cassius Selala

Director of Communications at DWYPD

Cell: 060 534 0672

Ms Samukele Ngubane

The Goodmen Foundation

Cell: 060 364 2867