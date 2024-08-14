Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,243 in the last 365 days.

Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on media accreditation for Annual Men’s Day against GBVF

Government through the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities in partnership with The Good Men Foundation will be hosting the 3rd Annual National Men's Day Against GBVF Event on Saturday, 24 August 2024 at Princess Magogo Stadium, KwaMashu, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Annual National Men’s Day Against GBVF seeks to increase awareness about the impact GBVF has on our society and educate citizens about gender equity and the role men must play in ending the scourge of GBVF.  The event is informed by the National Strategic Plan on GBVF which calls for strategic collaboration between government and civil society.

This year, the National Men's Day Against GBVF will be implemented under the theme: “Advancing our unity of purpose in action to end GBVF”. The event will be attended by representatives of government, traditional and religious institutions, corporate sector, academic institutions, civil society and thought leaders.

Members of the media who wish to cover the Annual National Men's Day Against GBVF are requested to apply for accreditation by completing the attached accreditation form and send it back to cassius.selala@dwypd.gov.za or samukelen@gmail.com no later than Thursday, 15 August 2024 at 14:00. NB: No pdf file will be accepted.

Enquiries: 
Mr Cassius Selala
Director of Communications at DWYPD
Cell: 060 534 0672

Ms Samukele Ngubane
The Goodmen Foundation
Cell: 060 364 2867

You just read:

Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on media accreditation for Annual Men’s Day against GBVF

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more