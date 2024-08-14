Job Announcement: Juvenile Court Officer

General Summary or Purpose

If you have the ability to relate to children and want to play an integral role in performing case management and probation services for the court involving delinquent children, this opportunity may be right for you. This is a career ladder position with potential for advancement to the level II position.

The Ideal Candidate:

Easily engages and communicates with others orally and in writing.

Demonstrates an ability to work with all types of people and build strong relationships.

Effectively plans, organizes and implements case plans and utilizes resources and services in connection with case plans, addressing areas of community protection, competency development and accountability.

Thoroughly analyzes and reviews case issues and materials to make recommendations and fair and impartial decisions.

Enjoys interviewing, investigating, preparing and maintaining detailed reports and case notes.

Finds it rewarding to be highly dependable.

The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work, Psychology, Sociology, Counseling, Criminal Justice or related area.

Major Responsibilities & Essential Functions

Title of Immediate Supervisor: Director of Juvenile Court Services or Juvenile Court Supervisor

Accountable For (Job Titles): None

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

The Juvenile Court Officer I is responsible for performing case management and probation services involving delinquent children. Investigates the background of delinquent children in order to assist the court in determining the most appropriate disposition of each case. Develops and implements case plans with assigned children, addressing areas of community protection, competency development, and accountability.

Positions assigned to this classification follow routines and processes established by others but still require specialized training and knowledge to perform the requirements of the job but lack the full breadth of experience to perform the "full range" of duties and responsibilities typically associated with the classification of Juvenile Court Officer. The Juvenile Court Officer I differs from the Juvenile Court Officer II in that the latter position requires more extensive experience and is assigned the more difficult cases. Administers risk and need assessments, mental health assessments, trauma checklists and other assessments as needed.

Prepares predisposition reports of assigned cases to assess the nature of reported delinquency offenses and conduct of the child and the circumstances involved in the case. Interviews the involved parties and obtains case information from schools, law enforcement agencies, victims and other sources.

Prepares and presents detailed plans for service to the court. Attends and participates in court hearings and other judicial proceedings to give testimony for disposition.

Develops and implements case plans based on assessment of the risks and needs of the probationer, family and community. Makes appropriate referrals for services.

Maintains regular contact with youth on probation to ensure compliance with informal adjustment and court-ordered probation conditions, including monetary restitution, community service, drug testing, group facilitation, youth accountability conferences, electronic monitoring/home confinement and any other conditions implementing a balanced approach. Maintains contact with collateral agencies and community resources involved with the child and the family to include Dual Status Youth Initiative. Utilizes incentives and graduated sanctions. Encourages pro-social activities for youth. Documents case or activity notes in the case file. Visits youth in homes, schools, detention and attendant case/shelter care sites. Encourages and supports parental/family involvement.

Participates in public relations with community organizations to maintain community resources and respond effectively to the needs of children and their families.

Maintains case information on the juvenile court information system.

Performs other duties of a comparable level or type.

Minimum Qualifications & Certification or Licensing Requirements

Requires a bachelor's degree in social work, psychology, sociology, counseling, criminal justice or a related area.

Knowledge, Skill, & Physical Requirements

Knowledge Requirements:

Knowledge of the principles and practice of probation work and related court procedures.

Knowledge of local ordinances, federal and state laws affecting juveniles.

Knowledge of individual and group behavior.

Knowledge of word processing and specialized court/case management.



Skill Requirements:

Interpersonal and collaborative skills to work constructively within an agency in the community setting and effectively utilize available resources and services in connection with rehabilitation plan.

Planning, organizing, and implementing case plans.

Analyzing and evaluating investigated materials.

Analytical skills to review case issues, make cogent recommendations and develop youth rehabilitation plans and services utilizing and identifying appropriate resources effectively.

Rapport building, counseling, and interviewing skills.

Strong written and verbal communication skills to prepare and present information and facts to the public, clients, or community groups and prepare written and oral reports.

Use and operation of general office equipment, computer and word processing, and case management software.

Preparing, documenting and maintaining case management reports, reports and activities.

