Young Supply Strengthens Presence in Metropolitan Detroit with Grand Opening of Warren Branch

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Supply Company, a leading provider of HVAC/R (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration) solutions in Michigan and Northern Ohio and subsidiary of Heritage Distribution Holdings, proudly announces the grand opening of its 19th branch location in Warren, Michigan. Established in Detroit in 1935, this new branch underscores Young Supply's continued dedication to addressing the evolving needs of the industry and enhancing customer service with top-quality products and exceptional support.



The new location, located at 12350 E. Nine Mile Road, is adjacent to Young Supply’s 212,000 sq ft Distribution Center which opened last fall.

Tony Vallan, President of Young Supply, comments:

“We’re happy to announce the opening of our newest branch in Warren, Michigan. This expansion reflects the hard work of our amazing team and growth of our loyal customer base, who will benefit from the increased inventory ability and convenient location of the branch. We look forward to supporting the success of HVAC/R professionals in the area with the industry knowledge and commitment to excellence that they’ve come to expect from Young Supply.”

Established in 1935 in Detroit, Michigan, Young Supply has grown to be Michigan and Northern Ohio’s premier refrigeration, heating, cooling, food service equipment, hydronic, and parts wholesaler. With 19 branch locations, six contractor learning centers, a 200,000 sq ft central warehouse distribution center, and a large delivery fleet, we are able to provide full coverage to the markets we serve. We are committed to the complete satisfaction of our customers’ needs.

www.youngsupply.com

Heritage Distribution Holdings is the fastest-growing HVAC/R distributor in the US. With a focus on being the market leader in each local geography, HDH is expanding its footprint by partnering with businesses that share a tenacious commitment to customers, employees, and suppliers. From after-hours emergency service, to stocking our customer's warehouses, the HDH family is fully invested in being the critical link in the supply chain that enables people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.

www.heritagedistribution.com

For more information, please contact: Alex Averitt CEO Phone +1 (770) 799-8121 Email info@heritagedistribution.com Allie Frey Chief of Staff Phone +1 (770) 799-8121 Email allie.frey@heritagedistribution.com