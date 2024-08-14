[Macao-Hengqin Synergy & Multiple Entry for Tourist Groups] Fostering MICE Industry’s Qualitative Development

MACAU, August 14 - Lei Wai Nong, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government and Director of the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, went to the Co-operation Zone, with a delegation of about 20 members from the Committee for the Development of Conventions and Exhibitions on 13 August 2024. The delegation conducted on-site inspections to Hengqin MICE venues and hotels and MICE facilities invested by Macao enterprises, to gain an in-depth understanding of the latest development of the MICE industry in the Co-operation Zone, and had exchanged opinions with Hengqin MICE operators to strengthen mutual interconnection and interaction, in order to foster closer co-operation of Macao’s and Hengqin’s MICE sectors.

Macao-Hengqin MICE In-depth Co-operation to Jointly Promote Long-term Development

The event was jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Economic Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone. The delegation visited a number of key cultural and tourism MICE projects in the Co-operation Zone, including Hotel DoubleTree by Hilton Zhuhai Hengqin, Hengqin Culture and Art Complex, Yuxin Tower, Hengqin Traditional Chinese Medicine Industrial Park, and Angsana Zhuhai Hengqin Hotel, to gain a comprehensive understanding of MICE facilities, cultural and artistic atmosphere, high-end business services, and characteristic industrial parks in the Co-operation Zone, especially Hengqin’s software and hardware facilities and the supporting facilities for hosting large conventions, exhibitions and business events. In addition, the delegation also exchanged opinions on the topics such as the joint development of Macao-Hengqin MICE industry, leveraging Macao’s rich MICE experience and advantages in linking international resources, and making full use of Hengqin’s space and favourable policies to promote in-depth co-operation and long-term development of Macao-Hengqin MICE industry.

Strong Synergy in Macao-Hengqin MICE Industry to Broaden Space for Co-operation and Development

According to some delegation members, large MICE events jointly held by Macao and Hengqin have demonstrated that the “Multi-venue Event” pattern is becoming increasingly mature, and the “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” brand’s influence has been continuously strengthened. In terms of MICE personnel training, MICE event co-operation mechanisms, and joint organisation of MICE promotional activities at home and abroad, Macao and Hengqin are developing increasingly high synergy. And it is expected to hold more MICE events in these two regions in the future to build up the “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” brand influence by giving full play to the advantages of the “Multi-venue Event” pattern. Additionally, some committee members expressed optimism about the advantages of Macao-Hengqin exhibition and convention co-operation, and that they are currently applying to set up a travel agency in the Co-operation Zone, hoping to integrate the relevant tourism elements of both the conventions/exhibitions and Macao-Hengqin travel, taking advantage of the policy benefits from the policies including multiple round-trip for conventions/exhibitions attendees and Macao-Hengqin tourist groups, and combining the resources of both places to launch different themed Macao-Hengqin travel products.

With the implementation of the dual-boundary management in Hengqin and a series of entry-exit facilitation measures such as the multiple Macao-Hengqin entry-exit for tourist groups, the collaboration between Macao and Hengqin has become increasingly closer, which has also provided more space and opportunities for the co-operative development of Macao-Hengqin MICE industry. It has also enhanced the substantial conditions for attracting more potential projects to be held in in these two regions in the “Multi-venue Event” pattern. As the Macao-Hengqin MICE co-operation is increasingly intensified, more and more “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” promotional activities at home and abroad will be held, presenting the advantages of Macao-Hengqin policies, facilities, MICE supporting facilities and environment to international MICE business visitors and attracting high-quality domestic and overseas MICE events to be held in these two regions.

The delegation members included Chief of the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance Ku Mei Leng, President of Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute Vincent U, Deputy Director-General of the Macao Customs Service LeiIok Fai, Deputy Director of Macao Government Tourism Office Ricky Hoi, Deputy Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau Chan Tze Wai, Deputy Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone Huang Zhongjian, and the members of the Committee for the Development of Conventions and Exhibitions.