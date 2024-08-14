Lackawanna College & Peirce College Announce Intent to Merge, Creating the Largest Private, Nonprofit Open Enrollment Institution in PA

Two of Pennsylvania’s premier open enrollment colleges plan to join forces under a shared mission to provide accessible, affordable, high-quality education to all

SCRANTON, Pa., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lackawanna College and Peirce College announced today that they intend to merge, based on the shared belief that both institutions are better and stronger together and aptly positioned to help more residents of Pennsylvania transform their lives. Pending the required approvals, Peirce will merge into Lackawanna, becoming a singular institution under the Lackawanna College name.



“At Lackawanna, we’ve always believed in harnessing the power of likeminded partners, and both Lackawanna and Peirce have long been committed to providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality education to individuals from all walks of life, regardless of their background or circumstances. Our intent to merge is a direct reflection of that vision and our shared values,” said Dr. Jill Murray, President of Lackawanna College. “As one institution, we’ll be able to ensure all people from all stages of life have the unique opportunity to grow their skills, achieve career readiness and realize the dreams that powerful education can unlock.”

The merger will solidify Lackawanna’s position as the largest open enrollment private, nonprofit institution in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the undergraduate level, with an expanded geographic and programmatic presence to serve students in eight locations and online.

The combined institution will leverage Lackawanna’s dedication to degrees, certificates and innovative learning experiences with Peirce’s commitment to career-focused, flexible academic programs and student services designed around the unique needs of busy adults, empowering learning at all stages of life.

“Innovation and collaboration are essential in today’s market as the evolving needs of our students and the demands of today's workforce continue to change how institutions operate,” said Dr. Mary Ellen Caro, president and CEO of Peirce College. “By joining forces with Lackawanna College, we will leverage our core competencies and expand programs to serve more students in the Philadelphia region, the Scranton region and beyond. We look forward to increasing the pipeline of diverse talent throughout Pennsylvania with career-focused programs that meet the needs of students and employers.”

The institutions will work closely on integration planning as they seek the required approvals from the appropriate accrediting and government agencies.

For more information, visit Lackawanna.edu and Peirce.edu.

About Lackawanna College

Founded in 1894, Lackawanna College is a private, non-profit institution offering 8 bachelor’s degree programs and 25 associate degree programs, along with more than 30 Continuing Education and professional certificates. Along with its main Scranton campus, the college offers six other locations throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. In 2021, Lackawanna College was recognized as one of Fast Company’s world’s most innovative companies and also earned recognition as one the Fastest Growing Colleges by The Chronicle of Higher Education. In 2023, Lackawanna College was awarded the classification of one the Great Colleges to Work For by Modern Think.

About Peirce College

Established in 1865, Peirce College is Philadelphia’s only college dedicated exclusively to serving adults and is a pioneer in online education and a leader in prior learning assessment. Today, Peirce continues its tradition of serving the unique needs of busy adults through career-focused programs that provide students with academic excellence, flexibility and personalized support. Peirce offers associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and certificates taught by faculty who are leaders in their respective fields. In 2023 and 2024, Peirce was named a Best Bang for the Buck College by Washington Monthly. Learn more at www.peirce.edu.

