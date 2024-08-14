International Bestseller J.D. Barker Launches Co-Authored Book Line

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J.D. Barker, the internationally acclaimed author known for his gripping thrillers, is set to expand his literary footprint with a new line of co-authored titles. This ambitious venture aims to blend Barker's masterful storytelling with the expertise of professionals from various fields.



The inaugural title in this exciting new series is "HEAVY ARE THE STONES," co-written with esteemed neuropsychologist, Christine Daigle. This collaboration promises to deliver a unique narrative that combines psychological depth with Barker's signature suspense. Published by Hampton Creek Press, ”HEAVY ARE THE STONES" is set to release on November 26, 2024, with print, sales, and distribution provided domestically by Simon & Schuster.

In a move that underscores the anticipated success of this new line, Barker and rights manager, Terrie Wolf of AKA Literary, have secured an exclusive agreement with Recorded Books to produce the audiobooks for all co-authored titles. This partnership ensures that fans will be able to experience these new works in multiple formats.

Furthermore, the international appeal of Barker's work continues to grow. Several foreign publishers have already signed on to handle translation, print, and distribution of these co-authored titles worldwide. This global approach aligns with Barker's impressive track record - his books have been translated into two dozen languages and sold in more than 150 countries.

Barker's expanding influence in the entertainment industry is also noteworthy, with his works having been optioned for both film and television adaptations including a reboot of the iconic Flatliners film franchise.

J.D. Barker's new co-authored book line represents an exciting evolution in his career, promising to bring fresh perspectives and compelling narratives to his global readership.

For more information about "HEAVY ARE THE STONES" and future releases, please visit www.jdbarker.com.

About J.D. Barker: J.D. Barker is an international bestselling author whose work has been broadly described as suspense thrillers, often incorporating elements of horror, crime, mystery, science fiction, and the supernatural.

