Cassville License Office Set to Temporarily Close August 9, 2024

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the temporary closing of the license office in Cassville, Missouri, located at 701 Main St., Suite 1, Cassville, Mo., 65625. The management of the Cassville License Office was awarded to McMenamy Ventures LLC, the new contractor is working to have the office open in the near future.

The Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Monett License Office – 775 Chapel Dr Suite D, Monett, Mo., 65708

Branson West License Office – 11016 E St Hwy 76, Ste 34, Branson West, Mo., 65737

Crane License Office – 103 South Street, Ste 2 Crane, Mo., 65633

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.

— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

Citizens may also renew vehicle and watercraft registrations by phone at (573) 751-1957, Monday -Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

