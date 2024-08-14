Digital Brands Group to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Monday, August 19, 2024

Austin, TX, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Monday, August 19, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Management will host a conference call on Monday, August 19, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 from the U.S. or internationally. The conference I.D. code is 393166 or referencing Digital Brands or via the web by using the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3044/51112.

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact

Hil Davis, CEO

Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co

Phone: (800) 593-1047

