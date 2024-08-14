Hiker Injured on Mt. Monadnock; Trail Bike Crash in Alstead

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sergeant Kevin Bronson

603-352-9669

August 14, 2024

Jaffrey, NH – Just before 4:30 p.m. on August 13, 2024, New Hampshire Fish and Game was contacted by Southwestern New Hampshire District Fire Mutual Aid. It was communicated that a hiker had suffered a fall on the White Cross Trail. The hiker who was identified as a minor, had suffered an approximate 8-foot fall, landing on their head. The hiker was also suffering from other serious injuries.

Monadnock Park Rangers responded to the White Cross and were able to stabilize the victim. Due to the seriousness of the injuries incurred from the fall, a team was assembled to carry out the victim. Monadnock Park Rangers, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, good Samaritans, and Conservation Officers were able to carry the victim to the awaiting Jaffrey-Rindge ambulance, arriving at approximately 8:00 p.m. The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

Alstead, NH – As Conservation Officers were clearing their rescue efforts at Mount Monadnock, New Hampshire State Police notified them of a trail bike crash in the town of Alstead. After investigating the crash, it was found that 38-year-old Alex Stradecki of Alstead was operating a youth model trail bike on his private property. Stradecki was teaching youth operators how to operate the trail bike when his leg caught the ground, causing serious injury. Stradecki was transported to Cheshire Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.