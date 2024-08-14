Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,400 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,244 in the last 365 days.

The Olympics Ignite a Passion for Nationwide Fitness in Jiangsu

NANJING, China, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

August 8 marks the annual National Fitness Day in China, which coincides with the "Sports Promotion Week" as stipulated by the Sports Law. This year, National Fitness Day coincides with the Paris Olympics, and as the Olympic fever merges with National Fitness Day, Jiangsu Province is hosting over 300 fitness events across the province.

More and more sports enthusiasts are transitioning from spectators to participants.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Whether it's walking in parks, running along lakesides, or cycling through forests, the excitement of the Paris Olympics has fueled a fitness craze in Jiangsu. More and more sports enthusiasts are transitioning from spectators to participants. Since August 8, National Fitness Day, Jiangsu Province has organized over 300 fitness events, including Village Basketball Association, soccer, square dancing, swimming, fishing, aerobics, tai chi, night runs, as well as national fitness assessments and sports carnivals, ensuring activities are available for all age groups, sports types, and times of day. Currently, according to the Jiangsu Provincial Sports Bureau, Jiangsu Province now has 355,700 sports venues, with a total area of 3.69 billion square meters, averaging 4.32 square meters per person, the highest in China.

Source: Jiangsu Provincial Sports Bureau


Contact person: Ms. Shen, Tel: 86-10-63074558

You just read:

The Olympics Ignite a Passion for Nationwide Fitness in Jiangsu

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more