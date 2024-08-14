The Olympics Ignite a Passion for Nationwide Fitness in Jiangsu

NANJING, China, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

August 8 marks the annual National Fitness Day in China, which coincides with the "Sports Promotion Week" as stipulated by the Sports Law. This year, National Fitness Day coincides with the Paris Olympics, and as the Olympic fever merges with National Fitness Day, Jiangsu Province is hosting over 300 fitness events across the province.

Whether it's walking in parks, running along lakesides, or cycling through forests, the excitement of the Paris Olympics has fueled a fitness craze in Jiangsu. More and more sports enthusiasts are transitioning from spectators to participants. Since August 8, National Fitness Day, Jiangsu Province has organized over 300 fitness events, including Village Basketball Association, soccer, square dancing, swimming, fishing, aerobics, tai chi, night runs, as well as national fitness assessments and sports carnivals, ensuring activities are available for all age groups, sports types, and times of day. Currently, according to the Jiangsu Provincial Sports Bureau, Jiangsu Province now has 355,700 sports venues, with a total area of 3.69 billion square meters, averaging 4.32 square meters per person, the highest in China.

Source: Jiangsu Provincial Sports Bureau

Contact person: Ms. Shen, Tel: 86-10-63074558