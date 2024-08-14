Lotame Unveils Curation to Enhance Global Advertising Performance and Solve Addressability Gaps

New advanced addressability offering is supported by key leadership appointments

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotame , the global technology company that makes customer data smarter, faster, and easier to use for digital marketers, today announced the launch of Lotame Curation, a new audience offering available in North America, EMEA and APAC.



The evolving digital advertising landscape has posed several challenges for marketers. Media buyers struggle with addressability, reduced visibility of valuable inventory, and pricing and technology efficiency constraints. These issues make it difficult to achieve campaign goals at scale.

To solve these challenges, Lotame Curation offers a more efficient and effective way for media buyers to deliver benchmark-beating campaign results. It unlocks unique supply via Private Marketplaces (PMP) and uses differentiated audience insights to scale performance.

Key PMP benefits include:

Enhanced Performance and Custom Audiences: Ensures addressability and is engineered for KPI performance, with custom audiences built to specifications using cookieless publisher data.

Ensures addressability and is engineered for KPI performance, with custom audiences built to specifications using cookieless publisher data. Increased Campaign Effectiveness : Combines data, media and active optimization to exceed campaign/KPI goals, by uncovering and reaching elusive, high-value audiences seamlessly for agency teams and demand partners.

: Combines data, media and active optimization to exceed campaign/KPI goals, by uncovering and reaching elusive, high-value audiences seamlessly for agency teams and demand partners. Valuable Insights : Delivers unique insights and Ah-has about prospective consumers, powered by Lotame Analytics , to address hard-to-reach audiences via data-driven and contextual targeting PMP packages.

: Delivers unique insights and Ah-has about prospective consumers, powered by , to address hard-to-reach audiences via data-driven and contextual targeting PMP packages. Efficiency and Cost Reduction: Cuts down operational workload and data/tech fees, allowing agencies to deliver campaigns quickly and effectively, while increasing working media dollars.

During early trials of Lotame Curation, results showed 20% better campaign efficiencies, improved video completion rates by 15%, and 21% higher viewability.

To further strengthen Lotame’s market positioning around curation, the company has announced key promotions and new hires. Eli Heath, Head of Identity at Lotame has been promoted to SVP, Global Addressability. A Rising Star of Adtech , Heath will focus on expanding Lotame's presence in contextual advertising and driving performance for brands through advanced predictive analytics and intelligent optimization techniques. Additionally, Lotame has hired Ken Zachmann as Head of Publisher Partnerships to bolster its publisher relationships. With more than 20 years of experience in martech and adtech within the U.S. and E.U. markets, Zachmann brings extensive expertise in business intelligence, identity resolution and customer identity management. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing Lotame’s curation services.

"Lotame Curation is the perfect marriage of our 18-years of earned data expertise and commitment to independent publishers’ valuable content as a vibrant and coveted environment for brand dollars,” said Andy Monfried, Lotame founder and CEO. “By including only trusted inventory across every format, device and channel, we are ensuring that brands can achieve unmatched performance and efficiency. The promotion of Eli Heath and the addition of Ken Zachmann to our team underscore our dedication to leading the market with innovative solutions and top-tier talent."

