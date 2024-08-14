Green Hydrogen Market worth $30.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 61.1% says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Green Hydrogen Market is projected to grow from USD 1.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 30.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 61.1% during the forecasted period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The market is propelled by several factors, including the declining cost of renewable energy production from various sources, advancements in electrolysis technologies, and the increasing demand from the power industry and fuel cell electric vehicles. The number of countries committing to achieve net-zero emissions has been steadily increasing. These commitments mark a significant milestone in the advancement of green hydrogen.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Green Hydrogen Market”

329 - Market Data Tables

52 – Figures

308 - Pages

List of Key Players in Green Hydrogen Market:

Linde plc (Ireland) Guangdong Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology (China) Siemens Energy AG (Germany) H&R Olwerke Schindler (Germany) Cummins and Enbridge Gas (Canada) Wind to Gas Energy GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan) Nel ASA (Norway)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Green Hydrogen:

Drivers: High demand from FCEVs and power industry Restraint: High cost of green hydrogen Opportunity: Increasing government investments Challenge: High initial investments

Key Findings of the Study:

Alkaline electrolysis is accounted for the largest segment of the green hydrogen market in terms of value. The wind energy is accounted for the largest segment, in terms of value in the global green hydrogen market during the forecasted period in terms of value The mobility end-use industry accounted for the largest market share in the global green hydrogen market during the forecast period in terms of value and volume. Europe is expected to account for the largest share in the green hydrogen market during the forecast period.

Based on renewable source, the solar energy segment is accounted for the second largest segment, in therms of value, with its ability to provide low-cost, clean energy making it an option for hydrogen production. Solar energy can be used to power electrolysis, the process of splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen, to produce green hydrogen. Solar energy can be easily scaled up or down to meet demand, making it a flexible option for hydrogen production and the resource is abundant, with the potential to provide more energy. Key projects and initiatives include the Saudi Arabia plans to build a USD 8.4 billion green hydrogen plant powered by 4 GW of solar and wind energy to produce up to 600 tonnes of green hydrogen in the form of liquid ammonia per day by 2026. India aims to achieve a green hydrogen production capacity of at least 5 million metric tonnes per year by 2030, alongside the addition of approximately 125 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity.

Based on technology, the alkaline electrolysis segment accounted for the largest growing segment, driven by its cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and versatility. This method employs alkaline electrolyzers to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity, often sourced from renewables. It stands out for its high efficiency in converting electricity to hydrogen, making it ideal for large-scale applications. By integrating with renewable energy sources like solar and wind, alkaline electrolysis enables the production of green hydrogen. The technology's growth is fueled by rising demand across industries, including transportation and power generation.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is the second largest market for green hydrogen, in terms of value, with strong government policies and private sector investments driving the growth of green hydrogen initiatives. Countries such as Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand, China, Korea, and Singapore have developed national hydrogen strategies, while companies like Linde plc, Sembcorp Industries, and Sinopec are investing in green hydrogen projects. The region is home to several key green hydrogen projects, including the Australian Renewable Energy Hub, the Asian Renewable Energy Hub in Singapore, and the Inner Mongolia Erdos Wind-Solar Green Hydrogen Project in China. The Asia Pacific may capture almost 55% of the global green hydrogen market in 2030, driven by demand in China, India, and Indonesia.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation is a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation. The company provides including energy transmission and distribution, energy-related solutions, and heavy ion therapy solutions. It has expertise in a wide range of energy management technology and power generating and transmitting systems, such as energy conversation, renewable energy, and energy matching. The company is one of the world leaders in the green hydrogen market. The company has been working on developing a next-generation water electrolyzer called SOEC for producing large quantities of high-quality hydrogen

