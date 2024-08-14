Hivello and HyperGPT Partner to Drive Innovation in DePIN and AI Marketplace





(Hivello & HyperGPT Partnership : Drive Innovation in DePIN and AI Marketplace.)

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hivello, an aggregator of decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs), announced a strategic partnership with HyperGPT, a leading AI apps marketplace. This partnership is designed to leverage the strengths of both companies to increase visibility, enhance user engagement, and expand their respective user bases.

HyperGPT will take on the responsibility of enhancing Hivello’s ecosystem by linking it to other DePIN projects. By facilitating these connections, HyperGPT will help strengthen the supply side of Hivello's decentralized infrastructure network, enabling Hivello to scale its offerings and provide more comprehensive solutions to its users. This collaboration will also allow HyperGPT to extend its AI capabilities into the DePIN space, supporting the development of innovative, AI-powered decentralized applications.

Hivello will focus on expanding HyperGPT's reach within the decentralized ecosystem by connecting it with potential partners and users who can benefit from its AI product suite. This includes not only those in the DePIN space but also in other areas like blockchain technology, Web3 development, and decentralized applications (DApps). By fostering these connections, Hivello will help HyperGPT grow its marketplace and integrate advanced AI solutions into a wider range of decentralized projects, broadening the impact of HyperGPT’s tools and technologies across multiple sectors.

“Collaborating with Hivello enables us to connect our advanced AI marketplace with the decentralized infrastructure sector, creating new opportunities for innovation and growth,” said T. Can Ekmekci, CEO of HyperGPT.

Hivello’s Chairman and Co-Founder, Domenic Carosa, added, "This partnership with HyperGPT marks a significant step forward for Hivello as we expand our reach and collaborate on innovative solutions within the DePIN and AI spaces."

This strategic partnership is poised to deliver significant benefits to both the decentralized infrastructure and AI ecosystems. By combining Hivello’s expertise in DePIN with HyperGPT’s advanced AI capabilities, the collaboration aims to foster greater innovation, accessibility, and interoperability in the blockchain space. Moreover, this partnership is expected to drive the adoption of decentralized applications and AI technologies, contributing to the overall growth and maturity of the Web3 ecosystem.

About HyperGPT :

HyperGPT is an industry-leading AI apps marketplace that connects users with advanced AI solutions across various sectors. The HyperGPT platform offers a decentralized marketplace where AI applications can be bought, sold, and exchanged securely and transparently, powered by blockchain technology. HyperGPT is committed to driving innovation and growth in the AI market, providing valuable resources for developers, businesses, and individuals alike.

About Hivello :

Hivello acts as an aggregator for DePIN projects, offering users a unified platform to participate in multiple DePIN networks. This allows individuals to contribute idle device resources, manage participation, and mine across various DePINs, making it easier for both newcomers and experienced users to earn rewards and generate revenue. By streamlining this process, Hivello empowers a broader audience to engage with and benefit from decentralized technologies.

