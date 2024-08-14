New Infragistics Ultimate 24.1 UX/UI Toolkit Release is 8x Faster

Infragistics Ultimate 24.1 delivers enhanced code generation capabilities in App Builder™, advanced Grids for major web frameworks, and superior data visualizations

Cranbury, NJ, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infragistics, the leading global provider of tools and solutions to accelerate design and development, today announced the launch of Infragistics Ultimate 24.1, the company's flagship UX and UI product. The latest release delivers a host of new features, including enhanced code generation capabilities in App Builder™, advanced Grids for major web frameworks, and better data visualizations to easily make apps data-rich.

“Whether you're a solo developer or part of a large digital product team, Infragistics Ultimate offers the tools you need to create beautiful, high-performance apps more efficiently,” said Jason Beres, SVP Developer Tools, Infragistics. “Our new iteration brings a host of new features that significantly improve, streamline and modernize app building.”

Infragistics Ultimate 24.1 delivers enhancements in the following key areas:

Pixel-Perfect React Code + Master Detail Style Apps

With the introduction of the new React Code Generation feature in App Builder, you can now design and generate your applications directly for React, a framework renowned for its flexibility and efficiency within the development community. This feature simplifies the entire design-to-code process, enabling users to quickly build and deploy enterprise-grade React apps with ease.



In addition to this brand-new feature, Infragistics Ultimate 24.1 introduces new concepts like Variables, State Management, and Selection events to bring apps to life, enabling missing patterns such as Master-Detail. Features such as two-way data binding support reduce development time, increase accuracy in data presentation, and simplify how teams build apps. Thanks to a rich UI components set, Infragistics Ultimate 24.1 provides the tools to create more complex designs that go beyond the common Master-Detail use cases.

Key Improvements for Modern Web Frameworks

Infragistics Ultimate 24.1 also brings significant updates across major web frameworks, focusing on state management, performance optimization, and advanced data handling.

Angular Enhancements

The release includes advanced state management for better performance, support for Angular 18, and a new Toolbar component to improve user interaction and control.

Blazor Enhancements

Ignite UI for Blazor sees the addition of a Hierachical Grid for better data handling, a Pivot Grid for advanced data analysis, and a new Button Group component.

React Enhancements

Ignite UI for React developers benefit from Server-Side Rendering for improved performance, a Hierarchical Grid for better data management, a new Tree Grid control, and a Button Group component to enhance UI development.

Web Components Enhancements

Ignite UI for Web Components enhancements include a Hierarchical Grid for improved data support, a Pivot Grid for advanced analysis, and an enhanced DockManager for improved layout management.

Enhanced Charting Capabilities with Chart Highlight Filter

Developers can also take advantage of improved charting capabilities with the new Chart Highlight Filter. This feature allows users to effortlessly highlight specific data points within charts, making it easier to analyze and interpret complex datasets. By applying filters, developers can create more interactive and visually compelling charts, improving the overall UX, making data visualization more intuitive and efficient for both developers and end-users.

Improvements and .NET 8 Support Windows Forms and WPF

Infragistics Ultimate continues to focus on optimized performance and improvements across the board, now providing full .NET 8 support for faster startup times, reduced memory usage, and enhanced runtime. This release also delivers Funnel Chart Highlighting capabilities for Windows Forms and WPF that make complex quantitative data more digestible.

