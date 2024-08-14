ONLINE RETAILERS CAPTURE 37% OF BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY SALES, NUMERATOR REPORTS

Walmart Captures 34% of Back-to-School Spending; 9 in 10 Students Now Using Technology in the Classroom

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has released new insights on the 2024 back-to-school shopping season. The analysis is based on verified school supply purchase data, and a survey of 2,000 parents / guardians of school-aged children to understand technology usage for educational purposes. As technology adoption increases in classrooms, traditional back-to-school supplies have seen declining volume year-over-year. Despite these category declines, online retailers grew their back-to-school supply share by 15 points in the last four years, with Amazon leading the charge. For the 2023/24 school year, 90% of students incorporated computer or tablet use in the classroom and 80% used technology at home for school-related purposes.

Key Findings Include:

Digital acceleration in the classroom is evident, even among younger children. While children in K-2nd grades were the least likely to use computers or tablets at home for school work (60%, vs. 90%+ for older grades), their in-classroom use of technology is not far behind (83%, vs. 90% for 3rd-5th grades, 92% for 6-8th and 9-12th). Computers were more widely used than tablets for schoolwork. 69% of students in K-12 last year did schoolwork on a computer and 47% used a tablet. Computers were used more widely than tablets across all grade levels except for K-2, where tablets outpaced computers 54% to 51%.

While children in K-2nd grades were the least likely to use computers or tablets at home for school work (60%, vs. 90%+ for older grades), their in-classroom use of technology is not far behind (83%, vs. 90% for 3rd-5th grades, 92% for 6-8th and 9-12th). Technology is replacing many traditional school supplies. Students reported using computers or tablets to complete homework (53%), do in-class activities (50%), and read e-books or digital textbooks (31%). Additionally, 29% of high school students used their tech to take notes during class. Nearly three-quarters of households are still planning to purchase traditional school supplies. After apparel and shoes (73.7% plan to buy), the top back-to-school items are pens and pencils (72.9%), paper / notebooks (71.3%), folders / binders (66.2%), backpacks or lunch boxes (58.2%), and crayons / markers / colored pencils (56.3%). Two-thirds of households will reuse supplies from previous years. Only 34% of households said they will purchase all new school supplies this year, while 39% will have mostly new and some reused supplies, and 19.6% will have half new and half reused. 56.6% of parents / guardians said they will spend less than $100 on school supplies. Households are still purchasing traditional school supplies, but they are purchasing fewer items and paying more. Purchasing data shows traditional back-to-school staples (such as paper and paper-adjacent categories) have seen declining volume year-over-year, while the overall number of households purchasing these products has remained relatively stable. In addition, overall dollar sales and household spending continue to rise, a reflection of both inflation and families investing in higher-priced items like backpacks.

Students reported using computers or tablets to complete homework (53%), do in-class activities (50%), and read e-books or digital textbooks (31%). Additionally, 29% of high school students used their tech to take notes during class. Over one-third of school supply spend goes to online retailers, with Amazon moving up in the rankings. Online retailer share of traditional school supply sales has grown from 22.7% in 2019 to 37% in 2023 with Walmart, Amazon, and Target dominating the back-to-school market. In 2023, Amazon overtook Target for the second spot among the top back-to-school retailers. Sale events also play into retailer choice for back-to-school. Over half (52%) of parents / guardians say getting back-to-school items for the best price possible is their top priority, and 69% say they shop during sale events to save money. This was evident during last month’s Prime Day sale, where office supplies saw some of the biggest year-over-year growth among shoppers participating in the sale.

Online retailer share of traditional school supply sales has grown from 22.7% in 2019 to 37% in 2023 with Walmart, Amazon, and Target dominating the back-to-school market. In 2023, Amazon overtook Target for the second spot among the top back-to-school retailers. Over 8 in 10 students have a say in their school supplies. 83% of parents / guardians with children entering K-12 this upcoming school year said their children were somewhat or very involved in picking out their back-to-school items.

Methodology:

Purchase data (total commerce panel): looks at sales from July through August among households with children. Numerator’s 2024 Traditional Back-to-School Survey was fielded 7/29/24-8/1/24 to 1,000 parents / guardians with children entering K-12 this school year, and the 2024 School Electronics survey was fielded 8/2/24-8/5/24 to 2,000 guardians with children in K-12 for the 2023/24 school year.

