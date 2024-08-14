Submit Release
Biofertilizers Market to Reach USD 6.52 Billion by 2031, Growing at 12.3% CAGR | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Biofertilizers Market will reach a value of USD 6.52 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The biofertilizer market is witnessing huge demand owing to increasing demand for grains and cereals. Producers are making efforts for massive production of different grains and cereals to satisfy the ever-growing demands of consumers. Moreover, increased consumer inclination towards high-quality foods is propelling the market. Biofertilizers also promote better crop cultivation through sufficient nutrient quantities, enhancing crop quality.
Browse in-depth TOC on the "Biofertilizers Market"

Pages – 256

Tables – 146

Figures – 78

Biofertilizers Market Overview:

Report Coverage  Details
Market Revenue in 2023  USD 2.99 Billion 
Estimated Value by 2031  USD 6.52 Billion 
Growth Rate  Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% 
Forecast Period  2024–2031
Forecast Units  Value (USD Billion) 
Report Coverage  Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends 
Segments Covered  Type, Microorganism, Form, Mode of Application, Crop Type, and Region 
Geographies Covered  North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America
Report Highlights  Growing number of patent filings by major market players
Key Market Opportunities  Growing Awareness Regarding Environment Sustainability
Key Market Drivers  Improvements in Biotechnology


Nitrogen Fixing Segment to Lead the Market Owing to its Ability to Improve Crop Quality

By product, the nitrogen fixing segment registered major share of the biofertilizers market in 2022, supported by the improvement of highly polluted water reserves and soil reserves due to synthetic fertilizers for several years. Moreover, the use of different biofertilizers based on type of crop and soil encourages production of quality crops with no negative impacts on the environment and human health. The phosphate solubilizing segment is expected to grow at a considerable rate owing to the increasing practice of sustainable farming on the global scale. Moreover, biofertilizers can significantly reduce total input price for the farmers. In addition, favorable government initiatives for biofertilizers in sustainable agriculture are also impacting segment growth.

Mounting Demand for Grains and Cereals to Drive Cereals Segment

By crop type, the cereals segment led the biofertilizers market in 2022 and is expected to continue dominating in future as well. This growth is backed by the ever-increasing population that demands organic grains and cereals for consumption. Moreover, biofertilizers for grains and crops help in quality production and maintain optimal soil fertility. Nonetheless, the pulses & oilseeds segment is expected to grow at a faster pace owing to rising demand for sunflowers, groundnuts, and soybeans on the global scale. This growing demand ultimately demands higher use of biofertilizers, improving the quality of crops.

Multiple Programs and Initiatives for Biofertilizer Use to Boost Growth 

Geographically, North America is holding a majority share in 2022 in terms of revenue due to growing government initiatives for farming practices. Governments of Canada and The United States have enforced various programs and policies to encourage sustainable farming including greater use of biofertilizers. This supports a better environment for the growth of these products in the region. Asia-Pacific will grow as the fastest growing segment owing to increasing demand for grains and cereals on a large scale and the ever-growing population, mainly in the emerging economies. Essentially, India stands as the potential market for biofertilizers. This is followed by growing government initiatives for using these products for better yield.
Biofertilizers Market Insight

Drivers:

  1. Growing Concern for Food Safety
  2. Supportive Regulatory Landscape
  3. Growing Cost of Synthetic Fertilizers

Restraints:

  1. Short Shelf-Life of Biofertilizers
  2. Unsatisfactory Technological Improvements in Biofertilizers
  3. Insufficient Information about the Application of Biofertilizers

Prominent Players in Biofertilizers Market
The following are the Top Biofertilizers Companies

  • Vegalab SA
  • UPL Limited
  • Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
  • Kiwa Bio-Tech
  • Lallemand Inc.
  • Rizobacter Argentina S.A.
  • T. Stanes & Company Limited
  • IPL Biologicals Limited
  • AgriLife
  • Manidharma Biotech Pvt Ltd

Key Questions Answered in Global Biofertilizers Market Report

  • What is the size of the Global Biofertilizers Market, as per SkyQuest Technology?
  • What are the key strategies adopted by players in the Biofertilizers Market?
  • What are the leading drivers and opportunities in the Biofertilizers Market?

This report provides the following insights:
Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for sustainable agriculture, rising demand for quality crops, growing concerns for chemical fertilizers), restraints (significant cost to productivity ratio, limited data on product efficacy, unreliable product performance), opportunities (growing sustainable agriculture practices, action against agrochemical organizations, growing consumer choice for more nutritious foods), and challenges (challenges associated with storage, lack of application knowledge among farmers, factors like slow response and timey supply, impacting commercialization) influencing the growth of Biofertilizers market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the biofertilizers market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the biofertilizers market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

