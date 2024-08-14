Kent Kresa to Retire from MannKind’s Board of Directors; Steven B. Binder to be Appointed to the Board

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative inhaled therapeutic products and devices for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that Kent Kresa has decided to retire from MannKind’s Board of Directors effective September 30, 2024. In addition, the Board of Directors has appointed Steven B. Binder to the Board, also effective September 30, 2024.



Kresa, who has served on MannKind’s Board of Directors since June 2004, was Chairman from 2016 until December 2020. Upon his retirement from the MannKind Board, Mr. Kresa will continue to be associated with the company in the capacity of Chairman Emeritus.

Binder previously served as MannKind’s Chief Financial Officer from July 2017 until April 2024 and currently serves as Executive Vice President, Special Projects. Mr. Binder will remain in that role until he joins the Board of Directors on September 30, 2024, after which he will no longer be an employee of the Company.

“We are sincerely grateful for two decades of invaluable leadership that Kent has provided the Board of Directors,” said James S. Shannon, Chairman of the Board. “We are looking forward to Steve joining the Board as he was instrumental in providing financial stewardship to MannKind during his tenure and helped bring MannKind into its current era with multiple revenue streams and healthy pipeline progression.”

With the addition of Binder, there will remain nine total members of the MannKind Board of Directors.

