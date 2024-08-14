Horizon Media Taps Comscore as Preferred Contextual Intelligence Provider to Tackle Signal Loss and Privacy Challenges

Through this partnership, Horizon Media will enable its global client base with privacy-resilient targeting capabilities leveraging Proximic by Comscore's AI-powered contextual technology

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proximic by Comscore, a division of Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) and a leading provider of audience and content targeting solutions for programmatic activation, and Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to Ad Age Data Center 2023, today announced a strategic partnership in which Horizon Media selects Proximic by Comscore as their preferred contextual intelligence provider to streamline access to privacy-resilient targeting at scale for its extensive global client base.



In light of compounding signal loss and privacy regulation challenges, the industry faces a rising need for addressable audiences capable of surpassing the limitations of ID-dependent solutions while respecting consumer privacy. With this partnership, Horizon Media’s clients will seamlessly tap into thousands of Proximic by Comscore’s contextually-powered targeting segments, with a specific focus on Proximic’s ID-free Predictive Audiences. These highly predictive segments are built from Comscore’s massive consented panel data assets and Proximic’s AI contextual intelligence to enable reach against audience definitions such as purchase intent, interest and personas without leveraging user identifiers.

Proximic by Comscore’s segments are available for Horizon Media’s clients to activate across leading DSPs like The Trade Desk, including across premium connected TV inventory. In recent head-to-head testing, ID-free Predictive Audiences have proven to drive significant scale with an average of 96% incremental reach over ID-based tactics, making it a highly effective solution for brands seeking addressable audience targeting.

“In light of signal loss and increased global privacy regulations, sophisticated media buyers like Horizon have already begun to adopt privacy-focused technologies that will insulate them from these ongoing shifts in the identity landscape,” said Kathryn Roganti, Senior Vice President, Brand & Agency at Proximic by Comscore. “Our partnership with Horizon will enable them to support clients who are navigating the choppy waters of the targeting ecosystem, using trusted, privacy-resilient data.”

“At Horizon, we are dedicated to finding innovative solutions to persistent industry challenges like signal loss, empowering our clients to achieve superior results,” said Alexander Stone, Senior Vice President of Advanced Video and Agency Partnerships. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Comscore to include Proximic by Comscore’s cutting-edge targeting technology, which has consistently improved outcomes across our client portfolio.”

About Horizon

Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to Ad Age Data Center 2023, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $8.5 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

About Proximic by Comscore:

Proximic by Comscore, a division of Comscore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a leader in programmatic targeting. Powered by Comscore's trusted datasets and the industry's leading natural language processing contextual engine, Proximic by Comscore enables media buyers and sellers to maximize the scale and performance of their campaigns. Through their innovative suite of ID-based and ID-less audience and content targeting segments, Proximic by Comscore supports the evolution of the programmatic ecosystem, enabling clients and partners to continue executing impactful advertising strategies. For more information about Proximic by Comscore, please visit www.proximic.com.

