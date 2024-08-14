Aclarion Announces First Commercial Agreement in Michigan

Sheridan Community Hospital is the First Healthcare Institution in Michigan With Nociscan

Agreement Expands Nociscan Access to John Keller, MD, a Leading Neurosurgeon and Aclarion Medical Advisor, and the Patients he Serves in Central Michigan

BROOMFIELD, CO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today it has established a commercial agreement with Sheridan Community Hospital in Sheridan, Michigan. The agreement brings Nociscan to central Michigan and leading neurosurgeon, John Keller, MD.

“As I work through how to best treat my patients, I’m excited to work with Sheridan Hospital and Nociscan to continue to develop safe, noninvasive, and cost-effective tools to help in the precise identification of disc pain,” said John Keller, MD, Neurosurgeon. “Building upon the evidence that is already mounting in favor of using MR spectroscopy and Nociscan is important work that I’m enthusiastic to undertake.”

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain.

“At Sheridan Community Hospital, we are committed to bringing dedication and expertise to provide individual-based professional health care for the families in our community – and beyond,” says Lili Petricevic, CEO of Sheridan Community Hospital. “We are thrilled to engage with Aclarion and bring their innovative solution, Nociscan, to our community. Low back pain affects our community and Nociscan will be a valuable decision support tool when choosing treatment options.”

Aclarion has recently announced insurance coverage in the UK from leading insurers. Introducing Nociscan in markets like Sheridan continues the progression of providing access as a step on the path to payer coverage in the US.

For more information about Sheridan Hospital, please visit: https://www.sheridanhospital.com

For more information about Dr. Keller, please visit: https://greatlakesneuro.com

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.

For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

