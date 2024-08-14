LGI Homes Opens Master-Planned Community in the Portland Market

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) today announced the grand opening of Beverly , a new community located 30 minutes north of Vancouver, Wash. At full buildout, Beverly will include a mix of 389 single-family homes and townhomes. Beverly is located minutes from WA-502 and WA-503 in the highly desirable city of Battle Ground, providing convenient access to the employers and area attractions offered in Vancouver and Portland.

“We are delighted to open our first new home community in Battle Ground, Washington. We chose this location because of the abundance of natural surroundings and recreational activities. The Beverly community will offer 3 to 5-bedroom homes and feature our CompleteHome™ and CompleteHome Plus™ packages which take the hassle out of the new home buying process. With home prices starting in the high $300’s coupled with our current incentives, customers will be amazed at their buying power,” said Armando Gonzales, Vice President of Sales for the Portland area.

This new construction neighborhood places homeowners within reach of everything they want or need. There are over 20 parks located within a 10-mile radius of Beverly. Groceries are available at a variety of stores nearby including Safeway, Fred Meyer and Albertsons. Also, a quick drive from the community is the RV Inn Style Amphitheatre and Vancouver Mall for live music and shopping lovers. Within the community, there is a neighborhood park featuring a children’s playground, covered pavilion, open green space, walking trails and a parking lot.

The meticulously constructed homes at Beverly include built-in designer upgrades as part of LGI’s CompleteHome™ and CompleteHome Plus™ suite of enhancements. Kitchens feature beautiful white cabinets, polished countertops, recessed LED lighting and a full suite of appliances by Whirlpool®. Luxury plank flooring adds style and durability to the main living areas of the homes. Additional upgrades include wood blinds, ceiling fans, energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, and attached garages with Wi-Fi-enabled openers. Beverly buyers may choose from four distinct floor plans ranging in size from 1,112 to 2,332 square feet with three, four or five bedrooms, and attached one to two-car garages. Both townhome and single-family floor plans are available.

New homes at Beverly are priced from the $390s. To learn more about the new homes for sale at this community and to schedule your private tour, please call 844-725-2784 ext 232 or visit LGIHomes.com/Beverly .

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction, and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 70,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

