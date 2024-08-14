Hinge Bio, Inc. Chief Scientific Officer, Daniel Capon, Ph.D., to Present its GEM-DIMER™ Platform Technology at the University of Oxford, Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology’s Annual Translational Research Conference

Dr. Capon will present Hinge Bio’s innovative GEM-DIMER™ platform as an invited speaker at the “Pioneering Technology” Session at Trinity College, Oxford at its Annual Conference

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hinge Bio, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company in the San Francisco Bay Area, today announced that Daniel Capon, Ph.D., Founder & Chief Scientific Officer, will present the company’s GEM-DIMER technology at the Kennedy Institute’s Annual Conference, “From the Laboratory to the Clinic: 25 Years of Biological Therapy”, at Trinity College, University of Oxford, England. The Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology’s conference brings together a global audience of laboratory scientists, pharmaceutical and biotech executives, and clinicians to facilitate scientific exchange and collaboration leading to scientific progress in the translational research space.



“I’m honored to present Hinge Bio’s revolutionary GEM-DIMER platform technology at the Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology’s annual conference, which this year celebrates the 25th anniversary of the approval of monoclonal antibodies and Ig fusion proteins and their entrance into routine use for rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease and HER-2 positive breast cancer,” said Dr. Capon.

Dr. Capon continued, “Antibodies and Fc fusion proteins have transformed medicine due to their ability to simultaneously engage disease targets and immune effector cells, leading to positive clinical outcomes in many disease types. GEM-DIMER technology creates novel antibody and Fc fusion protein topologies with more effective engagement of targets and immune cells via a process called cooperative binding. This process combines the most desirable properties of multiple clinically relevant antibodies into a single molecule, while retaining the robust stability and manufacturability of antibodies. Hinge Bio’s lead candidate, HB2198, which potently binds CD19, CD20 and Fc receptors, is designed to provide deep depletion of B cells to treat autoimmune diseases such as lupus/SLE and rheumatoid arthritis.”

Title: Beyond Antibodies, Fc Fusion Proteins, and CAR-T: Topologically Engineered, Super-Dimeric Antibodies and Antigen Receptors

Session: Pioneering Technology, Session 4

Session Date/Time: Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 9:30am GMT

Presenter: Daniel Capon, Ph.D.



Hinge Bio, Inc. is a privately held development-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary GEM-DIMER™ platform to design and develop therapeutics leading to better treatment outcomes for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and infectious disease, as well as cancer. The GEM-DIMER technology platform enables the creation of multivalent, multispecific antibody-based therapeutics that bind their targets cooperatively allowing for dramatically enhanced biological activity and unique functionality. GEM-DIMER technology was invented by Hinge Bio’s Chief Scientific Officer, Daniel Capon, Ph.D., the co-inventor of recombinant Factor VIII for hemophilia, and three foundational technologies that have transformed biological therapy: Fc fusion proteins (Genentech, Inc.), scFv-Zeta Chimeric Antigen Receptors for T cell therapy (Cell Genesys, Inc.), and genetically-modified mice producing repertoires of fully human antibodies capable of recognizing human disease targets (Abgenix, Inc.). Hinge Bio is advancing a pipeline of programs with an initial focus on autoimmune disease.

