Digital Transformation In Healthcare Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital transformation in healthcare market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $67.88 billion in 2023 to $81.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for asset tracking, growing focus on workflow optimization, the need for improved patient safety, and increased focus on the safety and security of patients.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The digital transformation in healthcare market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $166.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing global population, rising number of patients, the rising demand for enhance patient care and safety, adoption of the real-time location systems (RTLS) in healthcare, increasing healthcare spending on a global scale, and governments prioritize modernizing healthcare systems.

Growth Driver Of The Digital Transformation In Healthcare Market

The increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) is expected to propel the growth of digital transformation in the healthcare market going forward. Electronic health records (EHRs) are digital versions of patients' paper charts that provide real-time, patient-centered records accessible instantly and securely to authorized users. The adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) is due to better patient care, incentives and regulations, increased data sharing, patient involvement, data analytics, and population health management. Digital transformation in healthcare significantly enhances electronic health records (EHRs) by integrating advanced technologies and improving system functionality, ensuring seamless data sharing and coordinated patient care across different healthcare providers.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the digital transformation in healthcare market include Roche Diagnostics, Midea Group, Medtronic plc, ABB Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare.

Major companies operating in the digital transformation in the healthcare market are focusing on developing innovative technologies, such as digitalization solutions, to strengthen their position in the market. Digitalization solutions refer to technologies, strategies, and services that transform traditional analog or manual processes into digital formats, enabling organizations to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance productivity.

Segments:

1) By Solution: Software, Service

2) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises

3) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Big Data And Analytics, Internet of Things, Cybersecurity

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Pharma Companies, Life Science And Biotech Companies, Healthcare Insurance Providers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the digital transformation in healthcare market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital transformation in healthcare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Digital Transformation In Healthcare Market Definition

Digital transformation in healthcare refers to integrating digital technologies into all healthcare services and operations. This transformation involves adopting tools such as electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine, wearable devices, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data analytics to enhance the efficiency, accessibility, and quality of patient care. The goal of digital transformation in healthcare is to create a more efficient, effective, and patient-centered healthcare system that can adapt to the evolving needs of patients and providers.

Digital Transformation In Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Digital Transformation In Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on digital transformation in healthcare market size, digital transformation in healthcare market drivers and trends, digital transformation in healthcare market major players, digital transformation in healthcare competitors' revenues, digital transformation in healthcare market positioning, and digital transformation in healthcare market growth across geographies. The digital transformation in healthcare market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

