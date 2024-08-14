Submit Release
JOYY to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 27, 2024

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”), a global technology company, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2024 financial results after the U.S. market closes on August 27, 2024.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 (9:00 AM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, August 28, 2024). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: JOYY Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID: #10041392
   

All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique PIN by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10041392-jgh7y6.html

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.joyy.com.

The replay will be accessible through September 4, 2024, by dialing the following numbers:

United States:   1-855-883-1031
Singapore:
Hong Kong:   		 800-101-3223
800-930-639
Conference ID:  #10041392
   

About JOYY Inc.
JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social networking, an instant messaging product, and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.

Investor Relations Contact
JOYY Inc.
Jane Xie/Maggie Yan
Email: joyy-ir@joyy.com

ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Email: joyy@icrinc.com


