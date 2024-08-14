Telesat Reports Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced its financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise noted.



“I am pleased with our financial and operating performance for the second quarter,” commented Dan Goldberg, Telesat’s President and CEO. “We remain on track to meet our 2024 guidance and, as a result of our continued disciplined execution, delivered industry-leading Adjusted EBITDA margins1, high capacity utilization, a substantial contractual backlog2 of $1.1 billion, and a cash balance of $1.4 billion.”

Goldberg added: “Our focus this year remains twofold. First, in our geostationary activities, maximize our Adjusted EBITDA1 and cash flow by seeking to mitigate anticipated revenue declines and rigorously managing our legacy cost structure. Second, move forward expeditiously on implementing and deploying Telesat Lightspeed as we complete the definitive documentation on the Government of Canada and Government of Quebec funding for the program. We believe Telesat Lightspeed, our state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit (LEO) global broadband constellation, will revolutionize broadband connectivity for enterprise and government users and represents a highly compelling growth and value creation opportunity for Telesat and its stakeholders.”

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Telesat reported consolidated revenue of $152 million, a decrease of 15% ($27 million) compared to the same period in 2023 and in line with our expectations. When adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue declined 16% ($29 million) compared to 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction of services and lower rate on the renewal of a long-term agreement with a North American direct-to-home television customer as well as lower revenue from certain mobility and Latin American customers.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $56 million, an increase of $5 million from 2023. The impact from foreign exchange was minimal. The increase was primarily due to higher wages and benefits, bad debt expense, and costs associated with consulting contracts, partially offset by lower non-cash share-based compensation and higher capitalized engineering associated with Telesat Lightspeed.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter was $103 million, a decrease of 25% ($35 million) or 27% ($37 million) when adjusted for foreign exchange rates. The Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 67.8%, compared to 77.1% in the same period in 2023.

Telesat net income for the quarter was $129 million compared to net income of $519 million for the same period in the prior year. The change was primarily due to the recognition of C-band clearing income in 2023, along with a loss associated with the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates during the quarter on the value of our US dollar denominated debt, compared with a gain in the same period in 2023.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, Telesat reported consolidated revenue of $305 million, a decrease of 16% ($59 million) compared to the same period in 2023 and in line with our expectations. When adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue declined 17% ($60 million) compared to 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction of services and lower rate on the renewal of a long-term agreement with a North American direct-to-home television customer as well as lower revenue from certain mobility and Latin American customers and lower equipment sales to Canadian Government customers.

Operating expenses for the six-month period were $103 million, a decrease of $2 million from 2023. The impact from foreign exchange was minimal. The decrease was primarily due to lower non-cash share-based compensation and higher capitalized engineering associated with Telesat Lightspeed, partially offset by higher wages and benefits, bad debt expense, and costs associated with consulting contracts.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the six-month period was $214 million, a decrease of 23% ($64 million) or 24% ($66 million) when adjusted for foreign exchange rates. The Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 70.3%, compared to 76.4% in the same period in 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Telesat’s net income was $77 million compared to net income of $547 million for the same period in the prior year. The change was primarily due to the recognition of C-band clearing income in 2023, along with a loss associated with the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates during the period on the value of our US dollar denominated debt, compared with a gain in the same period in 2023.

Business Highlights

At June 30, 2024: Telesat had contracted backlog 2 for future services of approximately $1.1 billion (excluding revenue commitments associated with Telesat Lightspeed). Fleet utilization was 75%.





Debt Repurchase: To date in 2024, Telesat has repurchased US$262 million of debt for an aggregate price of US$119.5 million (including US$5.5 million in accrued interest). This includes a principal amount of US$42.5 million repurchased for US$20.9 million (including US$0.7 million in accrued interest) subsequent to the end of the second quarter. Combined with the debt repurchases completed in 2022 and 2023, Telesat has repurchased a cumulative principal amount of US$849 million for an aggregate cost of US$458.9 million (including US$12.2 million in accrued interest).





2024 Financial Outlook

(assumes an average foreign exchange rate of US$1=C$1.35)

For 2024, Telesat continues to expect full year:

Revenues to be between $545 million and $565 million;

Adjusted EBITDA 1 to be between $340 million and $360 million, which reflects Telesat Lightspeed operating expenses of between $80 million and $90 million; and

to be between $340 million and $360 million, which reflects Telesat Lightspeed operating expenses of between $80 million and $90 million; and Cash flows used in investing activities to be in the range of $1,000 million to $1,400 million, which is nearly all related to expected Telesat Lightspeed capital expenditures.



Telesat’s quarterly report on Form 6-K for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, and may be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) website at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, has been optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on X, LinkedIn, or visit www.telesat.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact, including financial outlook for 2024 and the growth opportunities and expected timing around the financing of Telesat Lightspeed, and are “forward-looking statements’’ and “future-orientated financial performance” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. When used herein, statements which are not historical in nature, or which contain the words “will,” “expect,” “on track,” “believe,” “opportunity,” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and future-orientated financial information as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Future-orientated financial information contained in this news release about prospective financial performance, financial position, or cash flows are expected to give the reader a better understanding of the potential future performance of Telesat. Readers are cautioned that any such future-orientated financial information and financial outlook contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those disclosed herein. All statements made in this news release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this release. Telesat undertakes no obligation to update the information made in this news release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this news release.

These forward-looking statements and future-orientated financial information are based on Telesat’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Telesat control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: inflation and rising or prolonged elevated interest rates, risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures or impaired satellite performance; the ability to deploy successfully an advanced global LEO satellite constellation, and the timing of any such deployment including Telesat’s ability to enter into definitive funding agreements with Telesat’s Canadian federal and provincial government partners, and to meet the funding conditions of those agreements and of Telesat’s vendor financing, technological hurdles, including Telesat’s and Telesat’s contractors’ development and deployment of the new technologies required to complete the constellation in time to meet Telesat’s schedule, or at all, the availability of services and components from Telesat’s and Telesat’s contractors’ supply chains, competition with other LEO systems, deployed, and to be deployed; risks of accelerating capital expenditures for Telesat Lightspeed prior to entering into, and/or funding from, definitive financing agreements; risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation, including access to sufficient orbital spectrum to be able to deliver services effectively and access to sufficient geographic markets in which to sell those services; Telesat’s ability to develop significant commercial and operational capabilities; volatility in exchange rates; and the ability to expand Telesat’s existing satellite utilization. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors should review the other risk factors discussed in Telesat’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the Forms 6-K that were filed on March 28, 2024 and May 10, 2024, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+), and may be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and SEDAR’s website at www.sedarplus.ca.





Telesat Corporation

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

For the periods ended June 30

Three months Six months (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 152,433 $ 179,752 $ 304,608 $ 363,174 Operating expenses (56,283 ) (51,634 ) (103,395 ) (105,106 ) Depreciation (31,644 ) (46,632 ) (68,039 ) (93,009 ) Amortization (2,808 ) (3,403 ) (5,631 ) (6,763 ) Other operating gains (losses), net (33 ) 344,890 (18 ) 344,913 Operating income 61,665 422,973 127,525 503,209 Interest expense (61,942 ) (68,550 ) (126,372 ) (137,423 ) Gain on repurchase of debt 172,322 153,390 172,322 153,390 Interest and other income 20,237 17,116 41,365 32,583 Gain (loss) on foreign exchange (34,477 ) 66,931 (102,890 ) 77,067 Income (loss) before income taxes 157,805 591,860 111,950 628,826 Tax (expense) recovery (28,546 ) (72,838 ) (35,028 ) (81,387 ) Net income (loss) $ 129,259 $ 519,022 $ 76,922 $ 547,439 Net income (loss) attributable to: Telesat Corporation shareholders $ 35,452 $ 139,730 $ 20,690 $ 147,739 Non-controlling interest 93,807 379,292 56,232 399,700 $ 129,259 $ 519,022 $ 76,922 $ 547,439 Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Telesat Corporation shareholders Basic $ 2.55 $ 10.39 $ 1.50 $ 11.16 Diluted $ 2.45 $ 10.05 $ 1.45 $ 10.80 Total Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 13,910,463 13,452,279 13,808,505 13,238,960 Diluted 15,856,505 15,145,888 15,654,401 14,916,365





Telesat Corporation

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,427,238 $ 1,669,089 Trade and other receivables 74,470 78,289 Other current financial assets 625 631 Current income tax recoverable 4,239 16,510 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 84,151 52,169 Total current assets 1,590,723 1,816,688 Satellites, property and other equipment 1,557,363 1,260,298 Deferred tax assets 2,478 2,954 Other long-term financial assets 6,456 6,633 Long-term income tax recoverable 7,497 7,497 Other long-term assets 40,072 40,926 Intangible assets 690,094 692,756 Goodwill 2,510,138 2,446,603 Total assets $ 6,404,821 $ 6,274,355 Liabilities Trade and other payables $ 161,982 $ 43,626 Other current financial liabilities 28,183 29,061 Income taxes payable 8,172 1,921 Other current liabilities 61,170 63,119 Total current liabilities 259,507 137,727 Long-term indebtedness 3,002,220 3,197,019 Deferred tax liabilities 230,230 235,247 Other long-term financial liabilities 14,023 14,938 Other long-term liabilities 275,804 290,441 Total liabilities 3,781,784 3,875,372 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 56,348 51,252 Accumulated earnings 567,414 534,058 Reserves 117,855 76,608 Total Telesat Corporation shareholders’ equity 741,617 661,918 Non-controlling interest 1,881,420 1,737,065 Total shareholders’ equity 2,623,037 2,398,983 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,404,821 $ 6,274,355





Telesat Corporation

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the six months ended June 30



(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 76,922 $ 547,439 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities Depreciation 68,039 93,009 Amortization 5,631 6,763 Tax expense (recovery) 35,028 81,387 Interest expense 126,372 137,423 Interest income (40,516 ) (31,334 ) (Gain) loss on foreign exchange 102,890 (77,067 ) Share-based compensation 11,443 19,006 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets 18 (21 ) Gain on repurchase of debt (172,322 ) (153,390 ) Deferred revenue amortization (27,361 ) (30,580 ) Pension expense 2,821 2,837 C-band clearing income — (344,892 ) Other 3,011 854 Income taxes paid, net of income taxes received (20,846 ) (24,119 ) Interest paid, net of interest received (75,520 ) (97,057 ) Operating assets and liabilities (29,210 ) (27,909 ) Net cash from operating activities 66,400 102,349 Cash flows (used in) generated from investing activities Cash payments related to satellite programs (188,250 ) (34,149 ) Cash payments related to property and other equipment (31,725 ) (20,353 ) Purchase of intangible assets (52 ) (12,242 ) Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities (220,027 ) (66,744 ) Cash flows (used in) generated from financing activities Repurchase of indebtedness (128,498 ) (159,049 ) Payments of principal on lease liabilities (1,267 ) (1,074 ) Satellite performance incentive payments (1,830 ) (3,090 ) Tax withholdings on settlement of restricted and performance share units (5,396 ) — Government grant received 1,194 — Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities (135,797 ) (163,213 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 47,573 (33,185 ) Changes in cash and cash equivalents (241,851 ) (160,793 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,669,089 1,677,792 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,427,238 $ 1,516,999





Telesat’s Adjusted EBITDA margin(1):

The following table provides a quantitative reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, each of which are non-IFRS measures.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 129,259 $ 519,022 $ 76,922 $ 547,439 Tax expense (recovery) 28,546 72,838 35,028 81,387 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange 34,477 (66,931 ) 102,890 (77,067 ) Interest and other income (20,237 ) (17,116 ) (41,365 ) (32,583 ) Interest expense 61,942 68,550 126,372 137,423 Gain on repurchase of debt (172,322 ) (153,390 ) (172,322 ) (153,390 ) Depreciation 31,644 46,632 68,039 93,009 Amortization 2,808 3,403 5,631 6,763 Other operating (gains) losses, net 33 (344,890 ) 18 (344,913 ) Non-recurring compensation expenses(3) 1,144 484 1,388 484 Non-cash expense related to share-based compensation 6,009 10,048 11,443 19,006 Adjusted EBITDA $ 103,303 $ 138,650 $ 214,044 $ 277,558 Revenue $ 152,433 $ 179,752 $ 304,608 $ 363,174 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 67.8 % 77.1 % 70.3 % 76.4 %





End Notes

1 Non-IFRS Measures – Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA is defined as “Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.” Adjusted EBITDA is used to measure Telesat’s financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income (less certain operating expenses such as share-based compensation expenses and unusual and non-recurring items, including restructuring related expenses) before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA margin is used to measure Telesat’s operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA allows investors and Telesat to compare Telesat’s operating results with that of competitors exclusive of depreciation and amortization, interest and investment income, interest expense, taxes and certain other expenses. Financial results of competitors in the satellite services industry have significant variations that can result from timing of capital expenditures, the amount of intangible assets recorded, the differences in assets’ lives, the timing and amount of investments, the effects of other income (expense), and unusual and non-recurring items. The use of Adjusted EBITDA assists investors and Telesat to compare operating results exclusive of these items. Competitors in the satellite services industry have significantly different capital structures. Telesat believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA improves comparability of performance by excluding interest expense.

Telesat believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and the Adjusted EBITDA margin along with IFRS financial measures enhances the understanding of our operating results and is useful to investors and us in comparing performance with competitors, estimating enterprise value and making investment decisions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as used here may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by competitors. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should be used in conjunction with IFRS financial measures and are not presented as a substitute for cash flows from operations as a measure of our liquidity or as a substitute for net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.

2 Remaining performance obligations, which Telesat refers to as contracted revenue backlog (‘backlog’), represents Telesat’s expected future revenue from existing service contracts (without discounting for present value) including any deferred revenue that Telesat will recognize in the future in respect of cash already received. The calculation of the backlog reflects the revenue recognition policies adopted under IFRS 15. The majority of Telesat’s contracted revenue backlog is generated from contractual agreements for satellite capacity.

3 Includes severance payments and special compensation and benefits for executives and employees.