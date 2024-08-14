Shock Top and Gator Athletics Partner to Introduce First-Ever Craft Beer Sponsorship of the Florida Athletic Department

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shock Top Company, a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) announces the first craft beer partnership with the Florida Athletic Department. Raise your glasses Gator fans because Shock Top , the king of zest, is officially stepping into the Swamp! As the proud and first craft beer sponsor of Gator Athletics, Shock Top will create an immersive fan experience at games and beyond with the Florida Gators’ first officially licensed co-branded craft beer, gameday activations, and a campaign celebrating the Gators year-round.



Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Marketing Officer at Tilray Beverages, said, "Partnering with the Florida Gators is the perfect opportunity for Shock Top to expand its presence in the Sunshine State. Connecting with fans on gamedays and tailgates is a crucial aspect of our strategy, and the passionate fan base of the Gators provides the ideal platform for us to do just that. Our beers are the perfect complement to a gameday experience, and we are thrilled to introduce the Gator Nation to our brand's spirited vibe. Whether fans are cheering on the Gators at the stadium, tailgating, watching from a bar, or enjoying the game from home, Shock Top will be there to enhance their gameday experience."

The partnership will begin with the 2024 football season kicking off with the release of a special edition co-branded Shock Top craft brew for Gator fans – a first-of-its-kind for Gator Athletics. Arriving on shelves across Florida just in time for the first game day, this brew will also be featured at Gator Fan Fests to spread cheer and beer. Fans can also register to win a Flyaway trip to see the Gators take on the Texas Longhorns in Austin November 9. Enter to win . Rules and restrictions apply .

And it doesn’t stop at football! Shock Top will also be at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center during basketball season and the Condron Family Ballpark for baseball. Wherever the Gators growl, Shock Top will be there.

"We're thrilled to partner with Shock Top to offer the first, officially licensed craft beer for Gators fans,” added Darren McPhail, General Manager of Florida Gators Sports Properties. "This partnership represents more than just a refreshing brew for our fans—it's a testament to our commitment to enhancing the Gator game day experience across all sports. We look forward to seeing fans all over the state enjoying a Gator-branded Shock Top this fall.”

The Florida-Shock Top collaboration was created through Athletics multimedia rights holder Florida Gators Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield – the media and technology company powering college athletics – and CLC, a division of Learfield and UF’s exclusive trademark licensing agent.

Shock Top and the Florida Athletic Department are not only about fun and games—they’re also about drinking responsibly. All co-branded materials will feature messages promoting moderation and responsible consumption, ensuring that every “Cheers!” is a safe one.

So, Gator fans, toast to an unbeatable season with Shock Top, the new official craft beer sponsor of the Florida Gators. Here’s to great games, unforgettable moments, and beers that are as bold as the Gator spirit!





21+ Only. Always enjoy responsibly. The Shock Top Company. Portland, OR

About Shock Top

Founded in 2006 with the launch of its iconic Belgian White Ale, Shock Top brews bold, delicious beer that is perfect for those who crave flavor and fun. With a flair for the unexpected, Shock Top creates exciting twists on classic styles. From the legendary Belgian White to the refreshing Lemonade Shandy, and the new fruit flavors of Mango Wheat and Blueberry Wheat, the Shock Top lineup is all about living life unfiltered and breaking out of the mundane. Dive into the Shock Top experience on social @shocktop on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About the University Athletic Association, Inc

Originally incorporated in 1929, the University Athletic Association’s strategic purpose is to provide a championship experience with integrity on and off the field for student-athletes and the Gator Nation. The Gator athletic program supports 21 teams and more than 500 student-athletes, giving them the opportunity to compete at the highest levels of collegiate athletics, while receiving an education from a top-five public university. Florida is the only school in the nation to finish in the top-10 nationally in all-sports rankings in each of the last 40 years and has posted 15 consecutive top-five finishes. Florida has won a national championship in each of the last 15 seasons and boasts 48 championships overall. Florida leads all Southeastern Conference schools with 265 league championships and overall has 276 conference titles to its credit. The UAA commits nearly $17 million to fund scholarships for student-athletes, who posted a recent graduation success rate of 94 percent and a 3.33 GPA in the Spring of 2024.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

