Neumora Therapeutics to Host Key Opinion Leader Roundtable to Discuss the Potential of Navacaprant in Neuropsychiatric Disorders

Roundtable discussion to take place on Thursday, September 12 at 8:00 a.m. ET

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutics pipeline consisting of seven clinical and pre-clinical brain disease programs, today announced that the Company will host a roundtable discussion on the neuropsychiatric treatment landscape and role of kappa opioid receptor antagonists (KORAs) in neuropsychiatry. The discussion will feature leading experts in neuropsychiatry and will take place on Thursday, September 12 at 8:00 a.m. ET.



“We look forward to an engaging discussion with our panel of distinguished medical experts and to providing an overview of the potential for navacaprant to make a difference for patients,” said Henry Gosebruch, chief executive officer, Neumora. “It is clear that there is significant excitement among the scientific community regarding the potential of KORAs across many neuropsychiatric indications. We share their enthusiasm and are pleased to be executing the comprehensive Phase 3 KOASTAL program with navacaprant in MDD in the monotherapy setting and a Phase 2 study in bipolar depression. We believe navacaprant has the potential to reshape the treatment of these serious brain disorders. We look forward to reporting topline data from our first Phase 3 study, KOASTAL-1, in the fourth quarter.”

The program agenda will feature the following topics and speakers:

Global Brain Disease: Neumora’s Mission and Pipeline Josh Pinto, Ph.D., Chief Financial Officer



The Role of Kappa Opioid Receptors in MDD and Overview of Navacaprant Phase 2 Data Bill Aurora, Pharm.D., Chief Strategy Officer



Indication Opportunities for Navacaprant: MDD, BPD, and Beyond Rob Lenz, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Research and Development



Fireside Chat: A Discussion on the Neuropsychiatric Treatment Landscape and Opportunity for Navacaprant Roger McIntyre, M.D., University of Toronto Sanjay Mathew, M.D., Baylor College of Medicine John Krystal, M.D., Yale University School of Medicine



Company Outlook: A Look Ahead Henry Gosebruch, Chief Executive Officer



Webcast Information

The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Participants can register for the live webcast here. In addition, the live webcast of the event will be available on the events and presentations section of the Company’s website at www.neumoratx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Navacaprant Clinical Development Program

Navacaprant (NMRA-140) is a highly selective, novel, once-daily kappa opioid receptor (KOR) antagonist being developed as a potential monotherapy treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD) and other neuropsychiatric disorders. The KOR antagonist approach has been clinically validated in three independent studies.

Neumora is currently enrolling the registrational Phase 3 KOASTAL program, which is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of navacaprant monotherapy for the treatment of MDD. KOASTAL-1, KOASTAL-2, and KOASTAL-3 are replicate Phase 3, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind studies in adult patients with MDD. Neumora is also evaluating the potential of navacaprant for the treatment of bipolar depression (BPD) in a Phase 2 study initiated in May 2024.

Neumora expect to report data from KOASTAL-1 study in the fourth quarter of 2024, topline data from the KOASTAL-2 and KOASTAL-3 studies in the first half of 2025 and topline data from the Phase 2 BPD study in the second half of 2025.

About Neumora

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to confront the global brain disease crisis by taking a fundamentally different approach to the way treatments for brain diseases are developed. Our therapeutic pipeline currently consists of seven clinical and preclinical neuroscience programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved neuropsychiatric disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Our work is supported by an integrated suite of translational, clinical, and computational tools to generate insights that can enable precision medicine approaches. Neumora’s mission is to redefine neuroscience drug development by bringing forward the next generation of novel therapies that offer improved treatment outcomes and quality of life for patients suffering from brain diseases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

