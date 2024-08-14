CCC, Spain sign contract for DHC-515 FIREFIGHTER™ aircraft

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is proud to announce the signing of a government to government (G2G) contract with Spain’s Air and Space Force for the sale of seven (7) DHC-515 FIREFIGHTER™ aircraft manufactured by De Havilland Aircraft of Canada (DHC). Through CCC’s G2G contract, DHC will provide the DHC-515 aircraft to Spain, along with spare parts, training, and maintenance support.



The G2G contract is the result of ongoing cooperation between CCC, DHC, the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism (rescEU) and its Member States to supply the EU with Canadian-made waterbombers. RescEU is supporting the acquisition of DHC-515 aircraft for Greece, Croatia, Portugal, Italy, France and Spain with an expected total order of twenty-two (22) aircraft to be contracted through CCC.

Spain has faced in recent months a series of devastating wildfires that have wreaked havoc across various regions. The intense heatwaves and prolonged drought conditions have created a tinderbox environment, enabling fires to spread rapidly and uncontrollably. The Spanish government will use the waterbombers to help mitigate these fires.

The DHC-515 FIREFIGHTER™ aircraft delivers the highest quantity of water into the fire-zone per day (nearly 700,000 L), more than twice as much as its nearest competitor. It can refill its tanks in 12 seconds, from nearby fresh or saltwater sources including rivers, small lakes, and oceans, while land-based aircraft must return to airport after each drop.

CCC, Canada’s G2G contracting agency, and Export Development Canada, Canada’s export credit agency, are part of Canada’s overall support for the DHC-515 FIREFIGHTER™ program. For over 75 years, CCC has been helping Canadian companies to establish successful commercial relationships with foreign governments. Every G2G contract signed with CCC has the legal effect of being signed in the name of the Government of Canada and comes with an assurance of contract performance.

Quotes

“CCC’s G2G contract underscores Canada’s growing partnership with Spain in addressing environmental challenges and mitigating the impact of wildfires on communities and ecosystems.” – Kim Douglas, VP of Business Development and Marketing, CCC.

“De Havilland Canada is proud to supply the DHC-515 FIREFIGHTER™ to the Spanish Air and Space Force as they continue to protect Spanish communities and natural resources.” – Neil Sweeney, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada.

Related

Quick Facts

Increased wildfire risks due to climate change has generated a demand for additional aircraft within the EU and globally. The Member States of the European Union (EU) currently operate over 50% of the global fleet of previous iterations of the DHC-515 FIREFIGHTER™ aircraft.





Contact

About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.