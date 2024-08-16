Global Frozen Fish Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Frozen Fish Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global frozen fish market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years, expanding from $24.73 billion in 2023 to $26.76 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth is driven by increasing urbanization, busy lifestyles, enhanced cold chain logistics, higher demand for protein-rich diets, and a rise in government support for sustainable fishing practices. The market is forecasted to reach $37.19 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%, propelled by increasing fisheries production, rising environmental awareness, and the expansion of e-commerce channels.

Rising Production of Fisheries and Aquaculture Drives Market Growth

The increasing production of fisheries and aquaculture is a significant factor in the growth of the frozen fish market. Technological advancements, improved breeding techniques, and supportive government policies have enhanced the efficiency of fisheries and aquaculture. Modern freezing technologies and processing techniques ensure that frozen fish retains its nutritional value and quality. For instance, Australia’s fisheries and aquaculture sectors are projected to generate $3.48 billion annually between 2024–2025 and 2028–2029, with output forecasted to rise to 296,000 tons by 2024–2025. This growth highlights the expanding capabilities of the frozen fish industry and its ability to meet increasing global demand.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players in the frozen fish market, including Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Mowi ASA, and Nissui Corporation, are focusing on developing innovative products to cater to evolving consumer preferences. For example, Young’s Seafood launched a range of Asian-inspired frozen fish products under its Gastro brand, featuring flavors from Korean, Thai, and Japanese cuisines. This innovation reflects the market’s response to consumer demands for diverse and convenient seafood options.

Trends Shaping the Market

Major trends influencing the frozen fish market include technological advancements, the rise of ready-to-eat products, and innovations in packaging to extend shelf life. The popularity of exotic frozen fish varieties and low-mercury options is also growing. The adoption of modern freezing methods and enhanced processing techniques ensures high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Salmon, Tuna, Cod, Tilapia, Shrimp, Other Types

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail

• By End Use: Food Processing Industry, Food Service Provider, Retail or Household

Geographical Insights: North America and Emerging Trends

North America was the largest region in the frozen fish market in 2023. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth due to increasing demand for seafood and expanding e-commerce channels.

Frozen Fish Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Frozen Fish Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on frozen fish market size, frozen fish market drivers and trends, frozen fish market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The frozen fish market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

