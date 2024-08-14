Predictive Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Company to host investor call and webcast today, August 14th, at 8:30am EDT

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (Nasdaq: POAI), a science driven company leveraging its proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, extensive biorepository of tumor samples, and CLIA laboratory, to accelerate oncologic drug discovery and enable drug development, today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and provided a corporate update. The Company reported a net loss of approximately $3.2 million on total revenue of approximately $0.3 million for the quarter.

Q2 2024 and Recent Highlights:

Entered biomarker discovery market following compelling results from retrospective ovarian cancer study with UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital: Predictive Oncology successfully developed multi-omic machine learning models that identified key features that could more accurately predict both short-term (two-year) and long-term (five-year) survival outcomes among ovarian cancer patients as compared to clinical data alone. Through this process, Predictive Oncology obtained and analyzed data that supports novel ovarian cancer biomarker discovery and development that will be further explored both independently and in partnership with biopharma companies. The biomarker discovery market is estimated by third party research to be $51.5 billion in 2024. Predictive Oncology published a new white paper on the biomarker discovery opportunity, which can be found here.

Implemented a cost savings initiative designed to further streamline Predictive Oncology’s operations, extend its cash runway, and support its new focus on novel biomarker discovery. The initiative is expected to reduce the Company’s run rate for cash used in operating activities by approximately 20% annually when fully implemented in Q4 2024.

Announced the availability of unique, organ-specific 3D cell culture models designed to better mimic the physiological environment of human tissue.

Announced a new collaboration with the University of Michigan (UM) utilizing Predictive Oncology’s Accelerating Compound Exploration (ACE) program to evaluate UM’s extensive library of pharmaceutically viable extracts

“The clear highlight since our last quarterly update is our announcement just a few weeks ago that we have expanded our AI/ML offering to pursue the discovery of novel biomarkers capable of predicting patient outcomes and drug responses, beginning with ovarian cancer,” said Raymond F. Vennare, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Predictive Oncology. “The ability to identify biomarkers, in addition to validating existing biomarkers, means that we are now one step closer to discovering our own biomarkers that we can further develop, either independently or with a partner. This will allow us to be a more active participant in drug discovery and enable us to play a key role in the development of the next generation of cancer therapeutics, all with our existing resources. External sources have valued the biomarker discovery market at $51.5 billion this year, so this is a very significant opportunity for us to bring new hope to cancer patients worldwide while creating shareholder value.”

“To ensure that we are well positioned to capitalize on this and other opportunities as they emerge, we also recently announced a strategic cost savings initiative designed to streamline our operations and extend our cash runway. Given the importance of biomarkers in drug discovery and development, we are working tirelessly to be a leader in the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning toward this goal,” Mr. Vennare concluded.

Much of the cost savings will be achieved through the consolidation of the operations of the Company’s Birmingham laboratory into that of Pittsburgh. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Birmingham segment posted a loss of $0.9 million, compared to $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company is still in the process of assessing the viability of potentially migrating any revenue-generating activities from Birmingham to Pittsburgh.

Q2 2024 Financial Summary:

Concluded the second quarter of 2024 with $5.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $8.7 million as of December 31, 2023, and $4.1 million in stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2024, compared to $8.3 million as of December 31, 2023. During the quarter, the Company raised $3.1 million on a net basis through its ‘at-the-market’ facility through the issuance of 1,607,100 shares. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the Company raised an additional $1.3 million in gross proceeds through the exercise of 958,117 warrants.

Basic and diluted net loss per common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was $(0.68), compared to $(0.98) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Q2 2024 Financial Results:

The Company recorded revenue of $278,722 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $490,110 for the comparable period in 2023. Revenues in both periods were primarily derived from the Company’s Eagan operating segment. The decrease in revenue from the comparative period was primarily due to a change in sales mix with decreased sales of STREAMWAY systems in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Cost of sales was $152,968 and $159,761 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively. Gross profit margin was approximately 45% and 67% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively. The decline in gross profit margin for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was primarily due to increased labor costs and a change in sales mix with decreased sales of STREAMWAY systems.

General and administrative expenses decreased to $2,137,189 in the second quarter of 2024 from $2,704,527 in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to decreased employee compensation and decreased investor relations costs, offset by increased consultant fees.

Operations expenses decreased to $893,391 in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $993,042 in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to decreased cloud computing expenses related to our Pittsburgh operating segment.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased to $284,421 in the second quarter of 2024 from $429,103 in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower employee compensation including sales commissions.

Net cash used in operating activities was $6,634,072 and $7,002,033 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Cash used in operating activities decreased in the 2024 period primarily because of changes in working capital.

Forward-Looking Statements:

PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,331,770 $ 8,728,660 Accounts receivable 387,040 333,697 Inventories 568,215 494,374 Prepaid expense and other assets 597,724 521,700 Total current assets 6,884,749 10,078,431 Property and equipment, net 910,211 1,233,910 Intangibles, net 238,731 252,457 Lease right-of-use assets 2,432,339 2,728,355 Other long-term assets 121,096 124,096 Total assets $ 10,587,126 $ 14,417,249 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,563,023 $ 1,342,027 Note payable 276,932 150,408 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,946,893 1,631,702 Derivative liability 8 1,376 Contract liabilities 269,943 308,091 Lease liability 561,712 517,427 Total current liabilities 4,618,511 3,951,031 Other long-term liabilities 13,661 5,459 Lease liability – net of current portion 1,860,983 2,188,979 Total liabilities 6,493,155 6,145,469 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, 20,000,000 shares authorized inclusive of designated below Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value, 2,300,000 shares authorized, 79,246 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 792 792 Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 5,708,876 and 4,062,853 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively 57,089 40,629 Additional paid-in capital 179,198,077 175,992,242 Accumulated deficit (175,161,987 ) (167,761,883 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,093,971 8,271,780 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,587,126 $ 14,417,249



