Peripheral Vasodilator Drugs Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The peripheral vasodilator drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.92 billion in 2023 to $6.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the shift towards less invasive surgical techniques, the demand for minimally invasive structural heart devices, ongoing training and education programs for healthcare professionals, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing patient preference for non-surgical or minimally invasive treatment options.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The peripheral vasodilator drugs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing aging population, growing awareness about heart health, the implementation of screening programs, favorable reimbursement policies for structural heart procedures, and timely regulatory approvals for new structural heart devices.

Growth Driver Of The Peripheral Vasodilator Drugs Market

An increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the peripheral vasodilator drug market going forward. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a group of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, often caused by atherosclerosis, leading to conditions like heart attacks, strokes, hypertension, and heart failure. The cases of cardiovascular diseases arise primarily due to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, aging populations, rising rates of obesity, and related health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. Peripheral vasodilators in cardiovascular diseases improve blood flow, reduce blood pressure, decrease the heart’s workload, and alleviate symptoms of conditions such as peripheral arterial disease.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the peripheral vasodilator drugs market include Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, GSK plc.

Major companies operating in the peripheral vasodilator drugs market are focusing on drug development with triple-drug combination therapies to optimize treatment outcomes and expand market share in cardiovascular therapeutics. Triple-drug combination therapy is an antihypertensive FDC that targets patients who have not achieved adequate blood pressure control with dual-drug therapies or are unable to tolerate diuretic-based combinations.

Segments:

1) By Drug Type: Calcium Channel Blockers, Direct-Acting Vasodilators, Alpha-Adrenergic Blockers, Potassium Channel Activators, Nitrates, Other Types

2) By Indication: Hypertension, Angina, Heart Failure, Other Indications

3) By Application: Hospital, Retail Pharmacies, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the peripheral vasodilator drugs market in 2023. The regions covered in the peripheral vasodilator drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Peripheral Vasodilator Drugs Market Definition

Peripheral vasodilator drugs refer to medications that primarily act on blood vessels outside of the heart and brain, specifically targeting the peripheral circulation. These drugs are used to widen (dilate) blood vessels, thereby reducing resistance to blood flow and lowering blood pressure.

