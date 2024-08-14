Wound Healing Film Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1.18 Billion by 2034 with a 4.8% CAGR | Fact.MR Reports

Wound Healing Films Gaining Prominence Due to Their Enhanced Breathability and Improved Adherence Features

Rockville, MD, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Wound Healing Film Market is calculated at a value of US$ 739 million in 2024, as opined in the recently updated market study by Fact.MR. Worldwide sales of wound healing films are evaluated to accelerate at 4.8% CAGR and reach US$ 1.18 billion by the end of 2034.



Market dynamics are being positively influenced by the development of advanced wound healing films with enhanced breathability and improved adhesion. In addition, the antimicrobial properties of wound healing films are also resulting in their rising sales and usage worldwide.

Advanced wound care solutions represent state-of-the-art products that help individuals with diabetes and ulcer-related wounds. Increasing prevalence of diseases is generating demand for prolonged healing solutions, which is forecasted to contribute to the sales growth of innovative wound care solutions for enhancing treatment outcomes.



Furthermore, rising cases of chronic conditions, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, diabetes, etc., are expected to generate more requirements for improved wound dressing films, subsequently contributing to global market growth.

Key Takeaway from Market Study:

The global market for wound healing films is evaluated to reach US$ 1.18 billion by 2034-end.

by 2034-end. Hospitals are calculated to capture 29.1% share of the global market revenue by the end of 2034.

share of the global market revenue by the end of 2034. Demand for wound healing films for use against chronic wounds is approximated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9% and reach a market value of US$ 677.9 million by 2034.

and reach a market value of by 2034. East Asia is projected to account for 31.4% share of the global market by 2034.

share of the global market by 2034. Sales of wound healing films in South Korea are forecasted to climb at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034.



“Increasing preference for home-based healthcare facilities and outpatient care set to push demand for wound healing films around the world over the next 10 years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Wound Healing Films Market:

BSN Medical; 3M; Noventure; Smith + Nephew; ConvaTec; Winner Medical Co. Ltd.; Integra Lifesciences; Covalon Technologies, Ltd.; Paul Hartmann; Dermarite Industries; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Cardinal Health; Essity; Comfort Release.

Increasing Expenditure by Leading Market Players in Product Development in the United States:

Sales of wound healing films in the United States are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% and reach US$ 200.5 million by the end of 2034. Presence of leading market players along with their active participation in product development is contributing to their increased revenue streams. These innovations are set to contribute to the production of wound healing films with improved capacity. Market players are also focusing on procuring hassle-free raw materials to support their quest for increased production of advanced wound healing films.

Wound Healing Films Industry News:

Among the top manufacturers of medical devices is Convatec Group PLC. The firm introduced ConvaFoam, cutting-edge foam dressings created especially to meet the needs of healthcare providers, on January 03, 2023. It may also be used to different kinds of wounds, regardless of their state, which makes them a good option for managing wounds and protecting the skin.



More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the wound healing film market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (hydrocolloid dressings, hydrogel dressings, alginate dressings, collagen dressings, foam dressings), application (chronic wounds, acute wounds), and end use (hospitals, specialty clinics, home healthcare, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Segmentation of Wound Healing Films Market Research:

By Type :

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Collagen Dressings

Foam Dressings

By Application :

Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

By End Use :

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

