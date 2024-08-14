DIDWW voice and SMS innovations on display at ITW Africa and WWC 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eager to showcase its latest advancements in VoIP and SMS technologies and to explore new market opportunities, DIDWW is gearing up for two major telecommunications events this September. As a leading provider of premium quality two-way SIP trunking and SMS services, DIDWW will engage with global partners and customers at ITW Africa and the Wholesale World Congress (WWC 2024).



ITW Africa will take place from 10 to 12 September in Nairobi, Kenya. This premier connectivity and digital infrastructure event will serve as a platform for DIDWW to share valuable insights and engage in productive discussions, leveraging the operator’s extensive industry experience. Attendees are invited to meet the DIDWW team at booth 102 in the Mount Kilimanjaro Hall at the Radisson Blu Hotel, where they can expect a warm welcome and enjoy engaging conversations about innovations in voice and SMS services.

Following the Kenya summit, DIDWW will attend WWC 2024, a prestigious gathering of the global telecoms wholesale community. Scheduled for 18 to 20 September, this exhibition will take place at the Meliá Castilla Madrid hotel in Spain's vibrant capital. Delegates keen on connecting with DIDWW at WWC 2024 are welcome to visit rooms 101 and 102, conveniently located on the first floor of the hotel. To arrange a dedicated session for either ITW Africa or WWC 2024, it is advantageous to schedule a meeting in advance via email at sales@didww.com or reach out to the personal account manager.

During these industry events, DIDWW will highlight the latest advancements in its powerful two-way SIP trunking solution, business phone system, A2P and P2P SMS, and other innovative VoIP services. These enhancements reflect the company's commitment to improving the efficiency and functionality of its voice and SMS communication products and APIs, providing reliable, scalable and cost-effective alternatives to traditional telephone networks.

Karolis Jurys, Commercial Director at DIDWW, said, “ITW Africa and WWC 2024 provide us with the perfect opportunity to present our new developments in VoIP, SIP trunking, and SMS solutions. We look forward to engaging with global business leaders and discussing how our cutting-edge communication products can meet the evolving needs of customers all over the world.”

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a highly scalable business phone system, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene

Marketing Department

vilija.s@didww.com

+1 (212) 461 1854

www.didww.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8df290d4-5cfd-4974-8dfe-1dc43bf4a5ee