75th Anniversary of Geneva Conventions reaffirms relevance, calls for States to recommit

The event gathers more than 120 participants from the embassies of around 60 countries in China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Red Cross Society of China, public institutions, and thinktanks.

The 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions is marked while the world is witnessing over 120 ongoing armed conflicts, which are causing alarming humanitarian consequences, hindering development, and eroding the protective power of IHL. All States have agreed to these vital, fundamental rules. The Fourth Convention, which provides protections for civilians -- badly needed after the Second World War -- was described as a miracle by the ICRC’s president at that time. Yet, despite universal backing, challenges persist. Noncompliance remains a serious problem. Even when parties claim compliance, overly permissive interpretations of IHL hinder its effectiveness.

