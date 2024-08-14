MPD Searching for Vehicle in Southwest Weapons Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance to locate a vehicle involved in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense.

On August 6, 2024, at approximately 7:15 p.m., two victims stated that the suspect drove past and fired shots in their direction as they sat in a parked vehicle in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southwest. No one inside of the vehicle was injured during the shooting.

The suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24120729

###