Storyderm Unveils Renewed "Princess Peel" Gold Micro-Needle Therapy









GYEONGGI-DO, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2024, Storyderm is proud to introduce the newly revamped Princess Peel.

+ Precision-crafted white spicules with uniform size

+ 99.9% pure gold ionization

+ Enhanced blood circulation and detoxification

+ Accelerated skin turnover for cell activation

The white spicules in Storyderm's Princess Peel are derived from freshwater sponges, meticulously crafted to sizes ranging between 80 and 300 micrometers. These monaxon spicules are exceptionally fine, uniform, and sharp at both ends. When dried and processed into powder form, these spicules offer therapeutic benefits for specific skin conditions and exhibit notable anti-inflammatory effects, making them particularly effective on inflammatory skin.

Princess Peel addresses the drawbacks of conventional chemical peels (AHA/BHA) and physical peels (seaweed/herbal) by minimizing surface irritation and discomfort while penetrating deep into the skin's basal layer. This promotes a gentle stimulation that activates the skin's natural regeneration mechanism.

The spicules' porous structure, with over 4,500 tiny openings, effectively delivers beneficial active ingredients into the skin, promoting turnover and new cell activity, thereby improving overall skin health.





In clinical trials conducted by the OATC Skin Clinical Trial Center, involving 20 Korean adult women aged 30 to 60, Storyderm’s Princess Peel demonstrated significant improvements in pore appearance, moisture retention, wrinkle reduction, skin tone, elasticity, and lifting, earning it recognition as a comprehensive anti-aging solution.

The 2024 renewal version of Princess Peel incorporates additional ingredients such as Centella Asiatica Leaf Water, Houttuynia Cordata Water, and sh-Oligopeptide-1, which further enhance the wound healing process through new cell proliferation, delivering faster and more visible skin improvement compared to the previous formula.

SENSCO, the brand owner of Storyderm

For more information, please refer to the links below:

Website: www.storyderm.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/storyderm_korea/

Media Contact: Sensco in Gyeonggi-Do, South Korea

Phone: +82 10 4273 8288

Email: sales01@sensco.co.kr

